There’s a new kind of partnership taking shape in the entertainment and wellness space—one that fuses athletic grit, media influence, and a growing demand for accessible health solutions. LifeRx.md, the telehealth platform making waves with its no-nonsense approach to personalized wellness, has officially joined forces with the critically acclaimed boxing show The 3 Knockdown Rule as its newest sponsor. And for fans of both health and fight sports, it couldn’t be a more timely collaboration.

The 3 Knockdown Rule, hosted by longtime boxing enthusiast and television icon Mario Lopez and respected journalist Steve Kim, has rapidly grown from a niche podcast into a cornerstone of modern fight commentary. The show recently expanded its format with a featured segment from rising combat sports analyst Mystic Zach Hirsch, whose data-driven predictions and digital presence bring fresh energy and a younger audience to the program. With its smart analysis, personality-driven format, and blend of insider access and mainstream appeal, the show has become a destination for both hardcore fans and casual viewers looking to stay plugged into the world of combat sports.

LifeRx.md isn’t just another health brand attaching itself to a trending show. It’s a telehealth platform built to serve everyday people with real wellness solutions—without the need for insurance, in-person doctor visits, or rigid subscriptions. From hormone optimization and energy support to weight management and anti-aging care, LifeRx.md offers personalized treatment plans that prioritize the individual rather than one-size-fits-all medicine.