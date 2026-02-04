Lil Jon's Son Nathan Smith, 27, Reported Missing, Last Seen 'Running Out of His House' in Georgia

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Jon's son Nathan Smith has gone missing in Georgia. According to a local report, Smith — who also goes by DJ Young Slade — was last seen at his home in Milton on the morning of Tuesday, February 3. The 27-year-old allegedly ran out of his home around 6 a.m. and hasn't been spotted since. Smith doesn't have a cell phone.

Lil Jon's Son Is Missing

Source: @yoitsslade/instagram Nathan Smith also goes by DJ Young Slade.

Smith may have been naked at the time, revealed the report, which also noted, "He may be disoriented and in need of assistance." A rep for the "Yeah!" vocalist stated, "The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe." Lil Jon shares the 27-year-old with estranged wife Nicole Smith. The pair, who married in 2004, revealed in 2024 that they split two years prior.

Lil Jon Raved Over His Son's Talent

Source: @yoitsslade/instagram Nathan Smith was last seen running out of his home in Milton, Georgia.

In 2024, the hitmaker exclusively spilled to OK! that he thinks it's "cool" his son followed in his music footsteps. "I didn't know what he was going to be when he was younger. I wasn't trying to influence him to be in music. He had a natural musical ear," he recalled. "I remember he was 11 years old and we were in the car and the DJ was mixing on the radio and he could tell what song was coming in before it came on." "I got him a scholarship at Scratch DJ Academy, and he learned how to be a DJ," Lil Jon continued. "He fell in love with music, so he ended up going to NYU and was in the Tisch program."

Nathan Smith Had a 'Wild' 2025

Source: mega Lil Jon and his son competed on 'Celebrity Family Feud' together in 2025.

Aside from music, Nathan has made several TV appearances, with one of his most recent gigs being Celebrity Family Feud. "Been a minute since I posted I’ve been locked in. This year’s been wild in the best way," he shared in an Instagram post. "Started 2025 on MTV… and now I’m on ABC and Hulu tonight for Family Feud with the legends: my pops @liljon, @e40, and @tooshort. Real family business 🔥." "It’s easy to get so caught up working that you forget to pause and celebrate the wins. But this one? This one’s special," he raved. "Can’t wait to binge-watch Hulu and see myself on screen 😭💪🏽."

Source: @yoitsslade/instagram Lil Jon said he never tried to influence his son to get into the music business.