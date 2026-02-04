Lil Jon's Son Nathan Smith, 27, Reported Missing, Last Seen 'Running Out of His House' in Georgia
Feb. 4 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Lil Jon's son Nathan Smith has gone missing in Georgia.
According to a local report, Smith — who also goes by DJ Young Slade — was last seen at his home in Milton on the morning of Tuesday, February 3. The 27-year-old allegedly ran out of his home around 6 a.m. and hasn't been spotted since. Smith doesn't have a cell phone.
Lil Jon's Son Is Missing
Smith may have been naked at the time, revealed the report, which also noted, "He may be disoriented and in need of assistance."
A rep for the "Yeah!" vocalist stated, "The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe."
Lil Jon shares the 27-year-old with estranged wife Nicole Smith. The pair, who married in 2004, revealed in 2024 that they split two years prior.
Lil Jon Raved Over His Son's Talent
In 2024, the hitmaker exclusively spilled to OK! that he thinks it's "cool" his son followed in his music footsteps.
"I didn't know what he was going to be when he was younger. I wasn't trying to influence him to be in music. He had a natural musical ear," he recalled. "I remember he was 11 years old and we were in the car and the DJ was mixing on the radio and he could tell what song was coming in before it came on."
"I got him a scholarship at Scratch DJ Academy, and he learned how to be a DJ," Lil Jon continued. "He fell in love with music, so he ended up going to NYU and was in the Tisch program."
Nathan Smith Had a 'Wild' 2025
Aside from music, Nathan has made several TV appearances, with one of his most recent gigs being Celebrity Family Feud.
"Been a minute since I posted I’ve been locked in. This year’s been wild in the best way," he shared in an Instagram post. "Started 2025 on MTV… and now I’m on ABC and Hulu tonight for Family Feud with the legends: my pops @liljon, @e40, and @tooshort. Real family business 🔥."
"It’s easy to get so caught up working that you forget to pause and celebrate the wins. But this one? This one’s special," he raved. "Can’t wait to binge-watch Hulu and see myself on screen 😭💪🏽."
His aforementioned MTV appearance was on The Quintessential Gentleman, where he dished about his famous father.
"It’s dope to appreciate my dad, show respect, and just look at all the things he’s done, and it’s nice to get the torch passed down and do my own thing," he explained. "Because it’s like it comes from him, but also I’m definitely taking it and making it my own."