Lil Wayne Is Racing for $2 Million: Inside His Breeders' Cup Bid With Run Fast Racing

Former music executive Adam Kluger is teaming up with Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty and Rauw Alejandro to shake up the horse racing world, bringing hip-hop star power to the Breeders' Cup and giving everyday fans a chance to get in on the action.

The Breeders’ Cup draws a crowd of more than 65,000 people over two days. This year, at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky, those in attendance may do a double-take when they spot rapper Lil Wayne cheering on Listenupshance, the horse he co-owns with Lil Yachty and Rauw Alejandro through Run Fast Racing, as the horse competes in the $2 million Sprint on October 31.

A longtime fan of the sport, the rapper now has a shot at the winner’s circle. Founded by Adam Kluger, Run Fast Racing offers fans a shared ownership experience and a chance to be part of the action. “Horse racing is an incredible sport, but traditionally, there’s been a real barrier between the average fan and the experience of actually being part of it,” Kluger tells OK!. “I wanted to change that. The idea behind Run Fast Racing was to take something that has historically felt exclusive and make it accessible, social, and exciting for a new generation.”

For $100 a month, members can help name horses alongside the musicians, visit the barns, access the owners’ lounge and receive cash prizes when the horses win. “You don’t need to be a millionaire or have a background in horse racing to be part of something special,” he adds. “We want someone who has never stepped foot on a racetrack to discover this world and feel like they belong here.”