Article continues below advertisement
Shocking Lil Wayne Split: Rapper Accused of Abuse After Allegedly 'Kicking Out' Girlfriend and 'Diabolically' Breaking Up With Her on Mother's Day

Photo of Denise Bidot; picture of Lil Wayne.
Source: MEGA

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot went public with their romance in 2020.

By:

May 12 2025, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Wayne appears to have ended his relationship in a ruthless fashion.

The famed rapper was accused by his girlfriend, Denise Bidot, of calling off their romance on Mother's Day via text message before allegedly making the plus-size model and her 16-year-old daughter, Joselyn Adams, leave his home immediately.

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Breaks News of Their Alleged Split

lil wayne split kicked out girlfriend break up mothers day

"Breaking up with someone on Mothers [sic] Day is diabolical," Bidot wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 11. "Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith."

She followed-up with a video of herself explaining what allegedly went down.

Article continues below advertisement

What Denise Bidot Is Saying

lil wayne split kicked out girlfriend break up mothers day

"Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day today," Bidot claimed in a since-deleted social media video. "I am just recovering from surgery. I am five weeks out from a whole mommy makeover. I can’t even lift boxes. But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today… and broke up with me on Mother’s Day through text."

She continued: "And [my daughter’s] birthday is next weekend. And I leave [for] New York this week for all the Sports Illustrated press. When I tell you that I am absolutely unsure on how to even process my emotions."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Lil Wayne

Bidot asked her 702,000 Instagram followers for lawyer recommendations, as she claimed Wayne was flying in two women alongside the “plethora” of ladies he already has.

"I've been nothing but supportive to this man, loved him ‘til the end of the f------ world," she emotionally expressed. "Like, you literally flew me, uprooted me from New York City, where I was living, and brought me here for this bulls–t? Like, that’s crazy, you guys. Like, these men really be taking advantage."

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Wayne Accused of Abuse

lil wayne split kicked out girlfriend break up mothers day

"And it’s not just the emotional abuse," she alleged. "Like, this man has actually laid a f------ hand on me."

Bidot admitted: "And you know what’s crazy is they always say we’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake. But I know other women he’s put his hands on."

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot's Dating Timeline

lil wayne split kicked out girlfriend break up mothers day

Wayne and Bidot met in 2019 and reportedly reconnected during the COVID-19 pandemic. They hard-launched their relationship via Instagram in 2020.

The famed model and the "Annihilate" rapper briefly split in 2022, when Bidot announced their romantic demise.

"Today I feel like a much more complete woman: I learned to love, not only another person as a couple, but the world, life, to value time, my heart has opened," she told Hola! at the time. It's unclear when the pair rekindled their relationship.

While Bidot is a mom to her teenager, whom she welcomed with an ex, Wayne is a dad-of-four.

The award-winning artist shares daughter Reginae Carter, 26, with his former wife, Toya Johnson, son Dwayne Michael Carter III, 16, with ex Sarah Vivan, son Kameron, 15, with actress Lauren London and son Neal, also 15, with singer Nivea.

