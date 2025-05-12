Shocking Lil Wayne Split: Rapper Accused of Abuse After Allegedly 'Kicking Out' Girlfriend and 'Diabolically' Breaking Up With Her on Mother's Day

"Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day today," Bidot claimed in a since-deleted social media video. "I am just recovering from surgery. I am five weeks out from a whole mommy makeover. I can’t even lift boxes. But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today… and broke up with me on Mother’s Day through text."

She continued: "And [my daughter’s] birthday is next weekend. And I leave [for] New York this week for all the Sports Illustrated press. When I tell you that I am absolutely unsure on how to even process my emotions."