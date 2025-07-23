Lili Reinhart Flaunts Midriff as She Goes Braless in Tank Top: Photos

Last week, Reinhart was announced as the star of The Love Hypothesis, an adaptation of the bestselling rom-com book by Ali Hazelwood. The star will also executive produce the film for Amazon MGM Studios and MRC. She announced the news with a TikTok skit of her scouring a bookstore for a "book that could be turned into a really good romantic comedy." Shortly after, Reinhart followed up with a clip of her wearing her character Olive Smith's lab coat as she highlighted the hit read in a chemistry lab.

On Friday, July 18, she put her spin on the Pink Panthress "Illegal" trend while teasing the movie. She shook hands with costar Tom Bateman as the words "third year phd student looking for a fake relationship" flashed on the screen. The camera then cut to Bateman, who plays her love interest, Dr. Adam Carlsen. The actor had a serious expression spread across his face behind the text, "hotshot professor who agrees to fake relationship."