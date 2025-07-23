Lili Reinhart Flaunts Midriff as She Goes Braless in Tank Top: Photos
Lili Reinhart bared her toned stomach in a revealing new mirror selfie.
The Riverdale star, 28, exposed her midriff in a tiny white tank top on Tuesday, July 22.
Reinhart went braless in the risqué ensemble, pairing her cropped tank with purple and green shorts. The Personal Day founder posed bare-faced in the mirror, without a trace of makeup on her complexion.
In her new photo dump, Reinhart shared a sweet selfie with Forbidden Fruits costar Lola Tung and director Meredith Alloway. She donned a tomato-print frock with Apple headphones wrapped around her neck, while the two other ladies also sported sundresses. Their witch-horror movie is scheduled to drop in 2026.
Reinhart shared several other selfies as of late, whether applying Personal Day lip balm, munching on pizza, cuddling with her dog or watching Ru Paul's Drag Race on her computer.
"Miss my couch," she captioned the Instagram carousel.
Lili Reinhart's Upcoming Rom-Com
Last week, Reinhart was announced as the star of The Love Hypothesis, an adaptation of the bestselling rom-com book by Ali Hazelwood. The star will also executive produce the film for Amazon MGM Studios and MRC. She announced the news with a TikTok skit of her scouring a bookstore for a "book that could be turned into a really good romantic comedy." Shortly after, Reinhart followed up with a clip of her wearing her character Olive Smith's lab coat as she highlighted the hit read in a chemistry lab.
On Friday, July 18, she put her spin on the Pink Panthress "Illegal" trend while teasing the movie. She shook hands with costar Tom Bateman as the words "third year phd student looking for a fake relationship" flashed on the screen. The camera then cut to Bateman, who plays her love interest, Dr. Adam Carlsen. The actor had a serious expression spread across his face behind the text, "hotshot professor who agrees to fake relationship."
Lili Reinhart's Friendship With Lola Tung
In April, Reinhart snacked on a cookie in a behind-the-scenes moment of her movie with Tung. The TikTok made light of their six-year age gap as they lip-synced to a scene from No Hard Feelings.
"It's 4am. Also I'm 28 and Lola cries when she laughs and it's so cute!!!!" she captioned the video.
"Oh to be in your trailer making tik toks again," her former Riverdale costar Camila Mendes commented with a crying emoji.
Fans expressed their excitement over the "Betty and Belly" crossover in the comments section.
"The duo we needed," a social media user quipped.