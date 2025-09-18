Lilly Singh's Film 'Doin' It' Marks Her 'Most Pivotal' Career Moment as an Actress and Producer: 'It Feels Like My Brain Baby'

Article continues below advertisement

Lilly Singh knows what she wants — and has no trouble going after it. Singh — an actress, producer, writer and part owner of two professional sports teams — has worn many hats during her entertainment career. Although she’s had plenty of moments to claim as her “most pivotal,” Singh tells OK! in an exclusive interview that working on her upcoming film, Doin’ It, was the peak moment she’s been waiting for. The 36-year-old says that Doin’ It, where she stars as a 30-year-old virgin teaching high school s-- education, feels like her most significant career moment because it gave her so many first-time experiences.

'It Feels Like My Brain Baby and Passion Project'

Source: @lillysinghvlogs/YouTube Lilly Singh stars in 'Doin' It' as a 30-year-old virgin who teaches s-- education.

“It is a first for me in so many ways – first lead, first time writing, first time producing, first film for my production company, first time my mom has helped me on a project to such an extent, first time shooting something of this nature in my hometown. It’s also been a huge opportunity for financial ownership and investing in myself,” Singh explains. “It feels like my brain baby and passion project, and I’ve never worked on a project for this long — I’ve worked on it for seven years, so this feels most pivotal for me.”

'I Want People to Feel Empowered to Take Risks'

Source: @Chime/YouTube Lilly Singh says that having her mom's help in 'Doin' It' was a remarkable moment in her career.

In a new episode of Chime’s Mama I Made It, Singh discusses her rise in the entertainment industry. When asked by OK! why she felt compelled to share her “I made it” story, Singh reveals how she wanted “to show others that success isn’t a single moment; it’s a combination of persistence, self-belief and smart choices, including financial ones. I want people to feel empowered to take risks while building stability for themselves.” Singh shares that despite her achievements, she still has targets she intends to hit, especially after the career high of Doin’ It, which will be released in theaters on September 19. “I feel like I was the last person to ever make it, and sometimes I still don’t feel like I’ve made it,” she says. “The idea of making it is on and off. I still have goals and things I want to accomplish, although I am happy where I am.”

'It Is Not a Destination, It Is a Journey'

Source: mega Lilly Singh took pride in shooting her new film where her parents are from in India.

Singh notes how filming in “the motherland," a.k.a. India, was the “first time I realized I could turn my passion into a career that was financially sustainable.” The producer was raised to invest in her “financial security,” so to be able to provide that financial freedom to not only herself but also her parents, who are from India, was a “proud cultural moment” for her. “Since then, I have on-and-off moments where I feel like the idea of making it is very subjective and it is a lifelong rollercoaster,” Singh shares. “It is not a destination; it is a journey.”

Lilly Singh Reveals Her 'Dream Collab'

