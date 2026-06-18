'Lilo & Stitch' Actress Daveigh Chase Seen in Shocking Skid Row Video Before Death

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Daveigh Chase was seen in a shocking skid row video before her shocking death at 35 years old. Chase died due to meningitis and a blood infection on June 17 at a Los Angeles hospital. However, the actress had been in the hospital weeks before for malnutrition. Now, a video obtained by The New York Post showing the actress at her weakest moment has gone viral.

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A Video Showed Daveigh Chase in Her Worst Moments

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase's manager and sister had tried to find her.

The video, filmed in 2025 and widely circulated on social media following her death, appears to show Chase living on Skid Row. The actress' manager John Ryan and other friends went to the area in hopes of finding her, but she had already left. Ryan and Chase's sister Gaia Brown, hired a private investigator in an attempt to find her and set her up in a rehabilitation center to nurse her back to health. Ryan told The New York Post, "We were so close to finding her."

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Daveigh Chase Had 'Millions' in Unclaimed Residuals

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase had signed a deal to receive all the residuals from her work.

The star had negotiated a deal that entitled her to receive residuals from merchandise, theme park attractions and any other products or experiences that used her voice. According to SAG-AFTRA notices, she had "millions" in unclaimed residuals, which she was "too far gone" to collect. Ryan claimed the money will go to Chase's next of kin, which would be her father.

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Daveigh Chase's Manager Claimed GoFundMe Page Was Not Created by Her Boyfriend

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase's GoFundMe was not created by her boyfriend.

A GoFundMe page was created by a guy who claimed to be Chase's boyfriend Roy Hernandez, in an attempt to raise funds for giving her a peaceful cremation. However, Ryan dismissed this fund page, saying none of her family or friends has heard of this man. "Apparently, a man claiming to be her ‘boyfriend’ that none of us friends or her family has heard of has set up a GoFundMe on ‘her and her family's behalf’ that he set her up as the organizer. I can confirm Daveigh has a trust account set up at SAG to cover all costs," he said.

Daveigh Chase Was the 'Sweetest and Brightest Light in Hollywood'

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase's work and legacy will live on even after her death.