or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Lily Allen
OK LogoHEALTH

Lily Allen Admits She 'Can't Remember' How Many Abortions She's Had: 'I'd Get Pregnant All the Time'

photo of Lily Allen
Source: @BBCSounds/YouTube

Lily Allen was candid on her podcast about her abortion history.

By:

July 2 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen, 40, made a shocking revelation during her “Miss Me?” podcast on Tuesday, July 1, admitting she’s had several abortions over the years.

In a bold discussion about contraception, Allen came out and said, “Yeah, I’d get pregnant all the time — all the time.”

The British pop star elaborated, “Abortions, I’ve had a few... but then again... I can’t remember exactly how many.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen Had '4 or 5' Abortions

pop star lily allen abortions pregnant a lot
Source: @BBCSounds/YouTube

The singer claimed she's had 'four or five' abortions since her 20s.

She later claimed, “I can’t remember. I think maybe like, I want to say four or five,” referring to the total number of abortions she’s had since her 20s.

Allen now uses an IUD as a contraceptive after giving birth to her two children, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11.

“I have an IUD now; I think I’m on my third, maybe fourth, and I just remember, before that was a complete disaster area,” Allen said of her reproductive system. “I was just – yeah, I’d get pregnant all the time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen Says Abortions Are an 'Investment'

lily allen five abortions pregnant a lot
Source: mega

Lily Allen thinks having an abortion is an 'investment.'

The singer revealed some of the men who impregnated her would even cover the bill for the appointment, sharing, “I remember once getting pregnant and the man paying for my abortion, and me thinking it was romantic.”

Allen mentioned that an abortion was much more of an “investment” than giving birth, noting, “Kids are a lot more expensive.”

MORE ON:
Lily Allen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen 'Irritated' by Abortion Justification

lily allen abortions got pregnant a lot
Source: mega

Lily Allen said she gets 'irritated' by people who justify abortions.

She also spoke about being “irritated” by people who justify abortions due to reasons such as the baby possibly being born with a disability — as the singer feels no woman needs to give an explanation.

“I’ve said it before on the record,” Allen spilled. “I’ve seen memes going around sometimes on Instagram from pro-abortion accounts or whatever whenever this conversation comes up, and suddenly you start seeing people posting things about extraordinary reasons for having an abortion.”

She added that not "wanting a baby” is “enough reason” for a woman to terminate their pregnancy.

Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo Advocate for Abortion Rights Together

lily allen abortions pregnant a lot
Source: mega

The singer-songwriter and Olivia Rodrigo advocated together for abortion rights in 2022.

In the past, the singer-songwriter has been vocal about defending abortion rights. During Olivia Rodrigo’s performance at the Glastonbury music festival in 2022, Allen joined her on the stage and dedicated her song “F--- You” to the Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe V. Wade that summer.

“This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh,” Rodrigo said to the audience, declaring, “We hate you!”

Allen agreed by throwing up her middle finger as she yelled, “We hate you!”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.