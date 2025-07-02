Lily Allen Admits She 'Can't Remember' How Many Abortions She's Had: 'I'd Get Pregnant All the Time'

Lily Allen, 40, made a shocking revelation during her “Miss Me?” podcast on Tuesday, July 1, admitting she’s had several abortions over the years.

In a bold discussion about contraception, Allen came out and said, “Yeah, I’d get pregnant all the time — all the time.”

The British pop star elaborated, “Abortions, I’ve had a few... but then again... I can’t remember exactly how many.”