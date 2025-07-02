Lily Allen Admits She 'Can't Remember' How Many Abortions She's Had: 'I'd Get Pregnant All the Time'
Lily Allen, 40, made a shocking revelation during her “Miss Me?” podcast on Tuesday, July 1, admitting she’s had several abortions over the years.
In a bold discussion about contraception, Allen came out and said, “Yeah, I’d get pregnant all the time — all the time.”
The British pop star elaborated, “Abortions, I’ve had a few... but then again... I can’t remember exactly how many.”
Lily Allen Had '4 or 5' Abortions
She later claimed, “I can’t remember. I think maybe like, I want to say four or five,” referring to the total number of abortions she’s had since her 20s.
Allen now uses an IUD as a contraceptive after giving birth to her two children, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11.
“I have an IUD now; I think I’m on my third, maybe fourth, and I just remember, before that was a complete disaster area,” Allen said of her reproductive system. “I was just – yeah, I’d get pregnant all the time.”
Lily Allen Says Abortions Are an 'Investment'
The singer revealed some of the men who impregnated her would even cover the bill for the appointment, sharing, “I remember once getting pregnant and the man paying for my abortion, and me thinking it was romantic.”
Allen mentioned that an abortion was much more of an “investment” than giving birth, noting, “Kids are a lot more expensive.”
Lily Allen 'Irritated' by Abortion Justification
She also spoke about being “irritated” by people who justify abortions due to reasons such as the baby possibly being born with a disability — as the singer feels no woman needs to give an explanation.
“I’ve said it before on the record,” Allen spilled. “I’ve seen memes going around sometimes on Instagram from pro-abortion accounts or whatever whenever this conversation comes up, and suddenly you start seeing people posting things about extraordinary reasons for having an abortion.”
She added that not "wanting a baby” is “enough reason” for a woman to terminate their pregnancy.
Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo Advocate for Abortion Rights Together
In the past, the singer-songwriter has been vocal about defending abortion rights. During Olivia Rodrigo’s performance at the Glastonbury music festival in 2022, Allen joined her on the stage and dedicated her song “F--- You” to the Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe V. Wade that summer.
“This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh,” Rodrigo said to the audience, declaring, “We hate you!”
Allen agreed by throwing up her middle finger as she yelled, “We hate you!”