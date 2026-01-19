or
Lily Allen Is 'Happy to Be Alive' After Large Commercial Truck Ran Her New Porsche 'Off the Road'

Photo of Lily Allen
Source: MEGA; @lilyallen/Instagram

Singer Lily Allen admitted that she was 'happy to be alive' after a large commercial truck ran her Porsche 'off the road.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Lily Allen is feeling grateful after a scary encounter with a large commercial vehicle while driving her new Porsche.

"Could have done without an HGV running me off the road but other than that a relatively good start to 2026," Allen, 40, wrote alongside a carousel of photos via Instagram on Monday, January 19.

Source: @lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen shared her start to 2026 in a carousel of photos.

Lily Allen's Expensive Porsche Was Run 'Off the Road'

Photo ofLily Allen shared photos of her Porsche after a frightening car accident.
Source: @lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen shared photos of her Porsche after a frightening car accident.

The series of photos began with a cheeky selfie of the "West End" singer posing in a black bandeau top as she relaxed on an outdoor lounge chair. The U.K. native hid behind oversized sunglasses and a gray baseball cap as she gave the camera a sultry pout.

The photo dump took a dramatic turn when she included a close-up of her black Porsche's passenger side, showing visible paint damage near the wheel and door handle.

Fans Reacted to Lily Allen's Frightening Update

Photo of Lily Allen playfully teased the current social media trend to post photos from 2016.
Source: @lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen playfully teased the current social media trend to post photos from 2016.

"Happy to be alive and not be posting any photos taken in 2016," the Dreamland actress concluded in her caption, playfully poking fun at the current social media trend to share throwback photos from that era.

"Omg the new Porsche 😢," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Not the new car? 😮."

"They scratched the Porsche! Glad you’re ok," a third chimed in.

Lily Allen and David Harbour's Former Home Gets Price Reduction

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour split in February 2025.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen and David Harbour split in February 2025.

Allen's update comes days after multiple outlets reported that the singer and her ex David Harbour slashed the price of their Brooklyn, N.Y., townhouse by nearly $700,000.

The former couple lived in the luxurious New York home with the singer's two daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, until their February 2025 split.

The property was listed for $7.99 million in October and has since been reduced to $7.3 million.

Lily Allen Shared Rare Update of Life After David Harbour Split

Photo of Lily Allen admitted there's 'a lot of change' in her life at the moment.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen admitted there's 'a lot of change' in her life at the moment.

Allen gave a rare update about returning to the U.K. with her daughters, Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 12, earlier this month, admitting it's been "a lot" for them.

"My kids are f------- mental at the moment. They are really developing their personalities. It's just a lot. There's a lot of questions," she said during a live show of her "Miss Me?" podcast on January 5. "There's a lot of change in our lives at the moment. We've changed houses, we've changed countries, we've changed schools, and it's a lot."

