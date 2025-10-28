Boulder’s Ready for Its Close-Up! Limelight Hotel Opens Ahead of The Sundance Film Festival’s Big Move To Colorado

Article continues below advertisement

Boulder, Colorado has never been short on natural beauty or college-town charm—but now it’s officially got style, too. Enter the Limelight Hotel Boulder, the latest addition to Aspen Hospitality’s high-altitude family, bringing a splash of modern luxury and a jolt of cultural energy to the foothills of the Rockies. With its sleek mountain-modern design, buzzing social spaces, and unbeatable location just steps from the University of Colorado campus, Limelight Boulder isn’t just a hotel—it’s the city’s new living room.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lowfield Limelight Boulder isn’t just a hotel—it’s the city’s new living room.

Article continues below advertisement

“The opening of Limelight Boulder represents an exciting and meaningful milestone in the continued expansion and evolution of the Limelight brand, joining our growing portfolio of premium destinations,” explains Jeff Toscano, Aspen Hospitality CEO. “We are so proud to be joining the Boulder community, opening our doors in collaboration with CU Boulder and welcoming guests into a stunning new space where modern design meets the area’s natural beauty. We look forward to sharing the signature warmth, sophistication, and hospitality that define Limelight, and creating memorable experiences for every guest who walks through our doors.” And memorable it certainly is. From the moment you step into the soaring glass lobby—bathed in Colorado sunlight and framed by views of the Flatirons—it’s clear the Limelight has perfected the blend of laid-back mountain energy and urban polish. The interiors balance rich, natural textures with modern artistry, creating an atmosphere that feels both elevated and effortlessly welcoming.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lowfield The glass windowed lobby is bathed in Colorado sunlight and framed by views of the Flatirons.

Article continues below advertisement

The Limelight Boulder's 252 guest rooms and suites are outfitted with plush bedding, panoramic windows, and earthy tones that nod to the local landscape, while amenities like a rooftop terrace, cozy fire pits, and a lively après-style bar make it easy to stay and play. Limelight Boulder offers a range of well-curated amenities to enhance every stay. Guests can relax and rejuvenate in the heated rooftop pool overlooking the mountains, gather around cozy outdoor fire pits, or enjoy the dedicated co-working space, state-of-the-art fitness center, and lively game room. With over 8,000 square feet of conference rooms and stylish function areas, Limelight Boulder makes an ideal choice for everything from creative workshops and tech conferences to chic private dinners and weddings. Each space boasts cutting-edge audiovisual capabilities and natural light that floods in from floor-to-ceiling windows—a rare perk in most hotels, but perfectly fitting for a city that thrives on sunshine and inspiration. The hotel’s restaurant, Ajax Tavern, is already becoming a local favorite—serving elevated comfort fare, creative cocktails, and live music nights that attract everyone from CU students to visiting ski enthusiasts. With its buzzing atmosphere and mountain-to-table sensibility, it’s the kind of spot where après-ski meets after-hours, and where you soon might just overhear a film deal being struck over Ajax's famous truffle fries... but more on that one below.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lowfield The Limelight Boulder has 252 guest rooms and suites.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What really sets Limelight Boulder apart is its timing. The city is in the midst of a major glow-up, fast becoming Colorado’s next big cultural hub. With the recent announcement that the Sundance Film Festival will relocate from Park City to Boulder in 2027, the town’s creative pulse is set to explode—and the Limelight is perfectly positioned to take center stage. The hotel plans to play a starring role during the festival, hosting film events, after-parties, and celebrity guests who’ll soak up Boulder’s vibrant snowy scene while in town for the buzzy annual January Film Festival. In a poetic full-circle twist, the move feels especially fitting given that Sundance Film Festival founder Robert Redford attended the University of Colorado himself. His roots in the region make the festival’s new homecoming feel almost destined—an artistic return to where one of Hollywood’s most legendary storytellers first honed his craft.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lowfield Sundance Film Festival founder Robert Redford attended the University of Colorado himself.

Article continues below advertisement

For the locals, the arrival of Sundance is a monumental shift, promising to transform Boulder into a year-round destination for art, film, and entertainment. And for visitors, the Limelight will be the ultimate basecamp—offering the kind of access, luxury, and excitement that this type of clientele demands. The timing couldn’t be better either with Boulder’s national profile skyrocketing thanks to the success of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, the ex-NFL legend turned head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. His arrival has brought a surge of energy—and visitors—to the city, with fans, alumni, and media all clamoring for a taste of “Prime Time” in the Rockies. Between the roar of the stadium and the soon-to-arrive film glitterati, Boulder is officially having its moment—and Limelight Boulder is right at the heart of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lowfield The hotel’s restaurant, Ajax Tavern, is already becoming a local favorite.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether you’re in town for a game, exploring Boulder’s scenic trails, or preparing for the excitement of the 2027 Sundance Film Festival, the Limelight Hotel perfectly reflects the city’s evolving energy and charm. More than just a new addition to the skyline, Limelight Boulder signals a confident new chapter for the city—one defined by creativity, culture, and momentum.