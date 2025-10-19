or
Limp Bizkit Bassist Sam Rivers Shared Emotional Post Hours Before His Shocking Death

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers showed loved to his fans on social media shortly before his tragic passing.

Oct. 19 2025, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers spent his last few hours on Earth thinking about his fans.

On Saturday, October 18, the musician teased a Limp Bizkit concert in June 2026 and celebrated the 25th anniversary of Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

The metal group — which formed in 1994 — announced the bassist's shocking death at age 48 later that day.

Sam Rivers was planning to perform in 2026.

"Nothing but love #limpbizkit #limpbizkitstyle #limpbizkitfamily," Rivers captioned his final Instagram post as The Cars' "Good Times Roll" played in the background.

He was supposed to take part in next year's Rock For People festival, from June 10-14 at Park 360 in Czechia. Gorillaz, Iron Maiden and Bring Me The Horizon are all included in the lineup as well.

"Sam, rest in peace. You are, for me, the best bass player I've ever seen in my life," one devastated fan commented. "I met LB in 2020 and was immediately stunned by his bass lines (especially on Boiler). You're an inspiration not only to me but to so many fans."

"Don't kidding me bro😢, I will miss you🥀💔," another wrote, while a third expressed, "RIP Legend 🕊🤍."

Sam Rivers was a founding member of Limp Bizkit in 1994.

The remaining Limp Bizkit members, Fred Durst, John Otto, Wes Borland and DJ Lethal, took to Instagram to share a poignant tribute to their friend. They posted a smiling photo of Rivers doing what he loved most: playing the guitar on stage.

Sam Rivers was a member of Limp Bizkit.

"💔 In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers 💔 Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat," they wrote in a statement. "Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous."

The men continued, "We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends."

Sam Rivers died at age 48.

DJ Lethal gave an emotional homage of his own to Rivers in the comments section.

"We love you Sam Rivers. Please respect the family’s privacy at this moment. 🕊️ give Sam his flowers and play Sam Rivers basslines all day !" he urged fans. "We are in shock. Rest in power my brother ! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music, charity work and friendships. We are heartbroken 💔 enjoy every millisecond of life. It’s not guaranteed ✌️."

