Lincoln's New Collaboration With Calm Will Have You Saying Om in No Time!

It's hard to find some peace in quiet, but Lincoln is doing just that with their new collaboration with Calm, which is bringing the restorative power of nature right into the driver’s seat with its new Forest Meditation Rejuvenate theme. "Our goal with Forest Meditation was to craft an escape that truly transports you. Imagine calming forest visuals, surrounded by immersive natural sounds, and breathing in the subtle, earthy digital scent of the Mystic Forest," the press release reads.

Source: Lincoln

The statement continues: "It's designed to evoke the peaceful sensation of a walk through nature, right from the comfort of your Lincoln. To deepen the experience, we've integrated guided body scan meditation, narrated by Calm's Tamara Levitt, available in 5- or 10-minute sessions, helping you tune into each part of your body."

Source: Lincoln

Forest Meditation is available now via over‑the‑air update for the 2025 Navigator and 2025 Nautilus, with Lincoln owners also receiving a complimentary one‑year Calm subscription.

Source: Lincoln

Lincoln-commissioned an engineering study with Purdue University, where they measured brain activity and heart rate to assess the short-term benefits of Lincoln Rejuvenate. According to the press release, "The research showed improvements in heart rate variability, a key indicator of relaxation and reduced stress during stationary Rejuvenate moments." With 70% of Americans experiencing daily stress, it's essential for people to feel calm.

Source: Lincoln