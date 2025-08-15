Lincoln Is Your 'Spa on Wheels': How the Car Can Help You Unwind and Relax With Their New Features

Article continues below advertisement

If you're looking for an idea on how to unwind, Lincoln is here to help. The car brand aims to create a seamless transition from the sanctuary of our vehicles to the sanctuary of your home or home away from home, ensuring your journey is as remarkable (and rejuvenating) as the destination.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LINCOLN Lincoln will help you unwind and relax.

Article continues below advertisement

"Sanctuary and well-being are at the core of everything we do at Lincoln, from our vehicles to our partnerships, experiences and services. A deep understanding of consumers and how their environment can affect mood, senses and overall feeling allows our designers and engineers to craft a sanctuary that can positively contribute to their well-being and sense of comfort. As the focus on overall wellness grows, we continue to explore this space, leveraging the power of digital experiences to bring new meaning to sanctuary for our clients – including innovative features such as Lincoln Rejuvenate," Alison Davis, Lincoln Navigator Brand Manager, exclusively tells OK! on Friday, August 15, which is National Relaxation Day.

Article continues below advertisement

This year, "Sanctuary is front and center in the all-new 2025 Lincoln Navigator with the help of Lincoln Rejuvenate, our 'spa on wheels' — a multi-sensory experience to create the ultimate retreat in your vehicle by combining sight, sound, touch and scent designed to help reduce stress and provide relaxation," Davis explains. "With Lincoln Digital Scent, you can choose from three unique in-cabin scents — each specially designed to set the perfect mood while you're on the road." Now, drivers can feel centered, as the car features signature comforts, including Lincoln BlueCruise, Second-Row Power Tailored Seats with Active Motion Massage, all-new Lincoln Split Gate for effortless access and loading and even allows outdoor seating for everyday pursuits and discovery.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LINCOLN The car has many new features.

Article continues below advertisement

"According to a recent study fielded with Wakefield Research, we found that more than half of Americans (53 percent) find that their greatest barrier to de-stressing is finding a suitable place to escape the stresses of life. We want our vehicles to be a haven — a place to relax and revitalize — for our customers. Rejuvenate is a 5- to 10-minute digital wellness experience that creates the ultimate retreat in your vehicle by combining sight, sound, touch and scent to help drivers recharge during long road trips or after a busy day at the office," Davis shares. Inspired by a view of the horizon, the interior of Lincoln’s models bring a sense of calm and peace. The brand’s focus on horizontal design accentuates space, adding a sense of balance and airiness to the cabin while minimizing visual clutter.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LINCOLN More people can now destress while driving.

Article continues below advertisement

Check out Waterfall Meditation, in partnership with Calm, which provides the serenity of a remote waterfall as water cascades across the panoramic screen or The Elements takes you on an abstract journey featuring the classic elements of water, earth, air and fire.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LINCOLN Check out Waterfall Meditation while in the car!

Article continues below advertisement

Aurora Borealis includes two phases – one that puts you next to a mountain-side lake as the sun rises, and another that shows ribbons of green light flowing across the night sky.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LINCOLN The all-new 2025 Navigator brings a bold confident look.