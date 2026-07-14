Linda Thompson Calls Ex Caitlyn Jenner 'Prettier' Than Her as She Gushes Over Father of Her Children in Sweet Throwback: 'A Good Person'

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Linda Thompson is looking back on her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner with gratitude. The songwriter and former beauty queen shared a heartfelt throwback photo with her ex-husband on social media, affectionately joking that Jenner was "prettier" than was during their marriage.

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Linda Thompson Reflects on Her Marriage to Caitlyn Jenner

Source: mega The songwriter joked Caitlyn Jenner was 'prettier' than her during their marriage

Linda posted a snapshot of herself and Caitlyn smiling together during their marriage, which lasted from 1981 to 1986. The former couple shares two sons, Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner. Alongside the photo, Linda wrote, "So grateful that my then-husband and the father of my children was prettier than I as well as being a good person when I knew him." She added: "Now those fantastic, gorgeous, athletic, kind, talented genes have been passed down to my adorable grandchildren."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @ltlindathompson/Instagram The former couple share two sons, Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner.

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Linda Thompson Said Caitlyn Jenner's Revelation Was 'Earth-Shattering'

Source: mega In a past interview, Linda Thompson called Caitlyn Jenner's revelation 'earth-shattering.'

Linda has previously opened up about the moment Caitlyn revealed she identified as a woman, recalling the emotional conversation during a 2016 interview with ABC News while promoting her memoir, A Little Thing Called Life. The author said she initially believed her then-husband was about to confess to having an affair. "My happiness was complete until that day," Linda recalled. She remembered Caitlyn told her, "'I identify as a woman.' "He said, 'I am a woman... I would like to become female on the exterior, because I've always been female on the inside,'" she recounted. Linda admitted the news came as a complete shock. "It was earth-shattering. It was devastating," she said. "People can't understand. 'You must've had some kind of idea.' No, nunca, nada, never, nothing." Over time, however, Linda said therapy helped her better understand what Caitlyn had been experiencing. "My deeper compassion was for Bruce... for her to have felt so trapped in the wrong body," she explained. "It broke my heart to think that he had struggled so long and so hard."

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Linda Thompson Ultimately Supported Caitlyn Jenner's Transition

Source: mega Linda Johnson shared that therapy helped her better understand Caitlyn Jenner's journey.

Linda also recalled visiting Caitlyn in New York after their separation, expecting a romantic weekend but instead seeing Caitlyn dressed in women's clothing for the first time. "I just crumbled," she remembered. "I just started crying." According to Linda, Caitlyn apologized, telling her, "'I'm so sorry. I just thought it was very important that you see who I authentically am.'" Looking back, Linda said that the emotional meeting helped her fully accept Caitlyn's identity. "I had to respect that and honor that and move on with my life," she said.

Unwavering Support

Source: mega The actress has remained supportive of Caitlyn Jenner and her transition.