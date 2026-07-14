Lindsay Clancy's Husband to Defend Her in Court as She Stands Trial for Allegedly Killing Their 3 Young Children

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Lindsay Clancy's murder trial is set to begin on July 20 more than three years after the Massachusetts mother was accused of killing her three young children. Ahead of jury selection, newly filed court records reveal her husband, Patrick Clancy, is expected to testify as part of the defense's case.

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Patrick Clancy to Testify for the Defense

Source: NBC10 Boston/YouTube Lindsay Clancy's husband, Patrick Clancy, is expected to testify as part of the defense's case.

A final pretrial hearing was held on Monday, July 13, as the court addressed the remaining motions before the trial began. According to court documents obtained by People, Patrick is among the witnesses Lindsay's attorneys plan to call during the trial, which is expected to last six to eight weeks. Earlier this year, Lindsay's legal team announced plans to pursue an insanity defense, arguing she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time of the alleged killings. The defense also sought permission to have women who have experienced postpartum psychosis testify during the trial, but the judge denied that request. Meanwhile, prosecutors are expected to argue that Lindsay carefully planned the killings by asking Patrick to leave the family home to pick up dinner before allegedly strangling the couple's three children.

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Inside the 2023 Family Tragedy

Source: NBC10 Boston/YouTube The Clancys' three children were found dead on January 24, 2023.

The case stems from the deaths of the Clancys' three children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan — on January 24, 2023. According to investigators, Lindsay allegedly asked Patrick to pick up takeout that evening. When he returned home approximately 25 minutes later, he found that Lindsay had jumped from the second-story bedroom window and immediately called 911. While speaking with emergency dispatchers, Patrick discovered the couple's three children inside the home with exercise bands around their necks. Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital, while Callan died several days later.

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Patrick Clancy's Lawsuit Revealed New Mental Health Claims

Source: Lindsay Marie Clancy Facebook Patrick Clancy previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against several of Lindsay Clancy's healthcare providers.

Earlier this year, Patrick filed a wrongful death lawsuit against several of Lindsay's healthcare providers on behalf of the estates of the couple's three children. According to the lawsuit obtained by the outlet, Lindsay had been prescribed at least nine medications in the months leading up to the tragedy. Eight of those prescriptions were reportedly issued within just three weeks between November 16 and December 5, 2022. The medications included Prozac, Ambien, Remeron, Klonopin, Seroquel, Valium, and Lamictal. Patrick also alleged in the lawsuit that Lindsay "started hearing a compelling and unrecognizable singular male voice that told her 'this is your last chance' and that she had to 'take them' with [her]." The lawsuit said the voice "indicated to [Lindsay] that she should die... and that her children would suffer if she was gone."

The Trial Begins July 20

Source: Lindsay Marie Clancy Facebook The trial is expected to last up to eight weeks.