Lindsay Clancy Juror Calls Case a 'Turning Point' That Could Help 'Other Women' and Families

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A juror in the Lindsay Clancy triple-murder trial is seeing the case as a "turning point." Talking to CBS Saturday Morning, juror Paula Devlin emphasized that the jury knew the case could have lasting implications.

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Source: @COURTTVNETWORK/INSTAGRAM A juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial saw the case as a 'turning point.'

She said, “Even though we didn’t know what was going on outside of our little bubble that we were in, we knew that this was a turning point, and this would be something that could change something to make it better for other women in the future, for other families.” In the Lindsay Clancy trial, Clancy is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children: Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan.

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Paula Devlin Says the Jury Didn't Rule Based on Personal Bias

Source: AP Paula Devlin said the jury did not rule based on personal bias in the Lindsay Clancy case.

During the trial, Judge William Sullivan repeatedly reminded the jurors not to read anything about the case, essentially detaching them from the extensive media coverage. As Devlin claimed to Fox News in a separate interview, the jury did not rule based on their personal bias. “We looked at the evidence, and the evidence had holes in the prosecution’s case,” Devlin said.

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What Happened in the Lindsay Clancy Trial?

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children.

Although Clancy acknowledges that she killed the children, she pleaded not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility. Her plea essentially had the defense arguing that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis and overmedication when the unfortunate murders took place. Meanwhile, she is currently in a wheelchair after becoming paralyzed from the waist down as a result of her suicide attempt. After using exercise bands to strangle her children, Clancy had reportedly cut her wrists and jumped out of a window in her Duxbury, Massachusetts, home.

Source: AP The Lindsay Clancy trial was ultimately declared a mistrial after jurors said that they were not able to reach a unanimous verdict.