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Lindsay Clancy Juror Reveals Lone Holdout Was Only Black Member of the Panel, Leaving Gayle King Stunned: Watch

Paula Devlin
Source: CBS MORNINGS

Paula Devlin revealed the race and gender of the lone holdout.

Sept. 11 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

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A new interview with one of the jurors in Lindsay Clancy's trial revealed that the now-infamous lone holdout preventing her acquittal was also the lone Black member of the jury.

Juror Paula Devlin, one of the 11 jury members who voted to find Clancy not criminally responsible for killing her three children, spoke with CBS Mornings on September 11.

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Source: @CURTISHOUCK / X

Devlin spoke with 'CBS Mornings' on September 11.

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'I Just Have to Sit With That a Minute'

Photo of Gayle King was stunned by the revelation.
Source: CBS MORNINGS

Gayle King was stunned by the revelation.

Devlin told Gayle King that the jurors ranged from "70-ish to 22," and that there was "one person of color."

"Everybody else was white," she said.

"One person of color — a woman, a man?" King asked.

"A man," Devlin responded.

"Was the holdout juror a Black man?" King asked, increasingly stunned.

"Yes," Devlin answered.

"Wow... I just have to sit with that a minute," King replied.

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The Holdout Did Not Agree With Clancy's Insanity Defense

Photo of The holdout refused to agree with the insanity defense.
Source: AP

The holdout refused to agree with the insanity defense.

The holdout juror, whom Devlin claims was a Black man likely in his 30s, has become the center of the Clancy controversy. The Massachusetts mother admitted to killing her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, and prosecutors sought a first-degree murder conviction. Clancy used the insanity defense and claimed severe postpartum psychosis caused the killings.

Much of the jury agreed to acquit, but the holdout refused, though he still seemed to harbor doubt as to whether Clancy should be convicted of first-degree murder.

The jury foreperson, Roni Carlson, recalled the holdout saying he had "reasonable doubt," but said, "I’m still not gonna say that she’s not guilty by reason of insanity."

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The Holdout Frustrated the Jurors and Defense

Photo of Kevin Reddington said he felt the juror would not apply the law of reasonable doubt.
Source: AP

Kevin Reddington said he felt the juror would not apply the law of reasonable doubt.

Ultimately, the lone holdout juror resulted in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

The holdout juror, who remains unidentified as other jurors have begun sharing their recollections of the deliberation period, reportedly frustrated the other jurors with his insistence that Clancy should be jailed for killing her children.

Kellie Farina, another juror on the panel, recalled that the holdout "had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children."

Kevin Reddington, Clancy's attorney, told George Stephanopoulos that he felt the holdout "would not apply the law of reasonable doubt as presented by the judge."

“That’s not right, and that’s why I was upset,” he added

The Holdout Has Been Praised by Conservatives

Photo of Megyn Kelly praised the holdout and bashed the other jury members.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly praised the holdout and bashed the other jury members.

The case has drawn a flurry of conservative commentary, as several right-wing pundits and politicians have voiced their feelings that Clancy should be convicted and praised the lone holdout for resisting pressure from his peers.

"They're mad because he was arrogant, unlike you ladies who seem very humble and open-minded to differences of opinion," Megyn Kelly said sarcastically on her program.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the trial was a "miscarriage of justice."

"The victims deserved far, far better than a kangaroo court," he added.

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