TRUE CRIME NEWS Lindsay Clancy Juror Reveals Lone Holdout Was Only Black Member of the Panel, Leaving Gayle King Stunned: Watch Source: CBS MORNINGS Paula Devlin revealed the race and gender of the lone holdout. Adam Downer Sept. 11 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

A new interview with one of the jurors in Lindsay Clancy's trial revealed that the now-infamous lone holdout preventing her acquittal was also the lone Black member of the jury. Juror Paula Devlin, one of the 11 jury members who voted to find Clancy not criminally responsible for killing her three children, spoke with CBS Mornings on September 11.

Article continues below advertisement

NEW: Lindsay Clancy juror Paula Devlin reveals on 'CBS Mornings' that the lone, male holdout juror who voted to find Clancy guilty of murdering her children was the *only* person of color -- a black man.



The 11 not-guilty jurors -- who hectored him for a week to cave -- were all… pic.twitter.com/5qirHNGCyx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2026 Source: @CURTISHOUCK / X Devlin spoke with 'CBS Mornings' on September 11.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Just Have to Sit With That a Minute'

Source: CBS MORNINGS Gayle King was stunned by the revelation.

Devlin told Gayle King that the jurors ranged from "70-ish to 22," and that there was "one person of color." "Everybody else was white," she said. "One person of color — a woman, a man?" King asked. "A man," Devlin responded. "Was the holdout juror a Black man?" King asked, increasingly stunned. "Yes," Devlin answered. "Wow... I just have to sit with that a minute," King replied.

Article continues below advertisement

The Holdout Did Not Agree With Clancy's Insanity Defense

Source: AP The holdout refused to agree with the insanity defense.

The holdout juror, whom Devlin claims was a Black man likely in his 30s, has become the center of the Clancy controversy. The Massachusetts mother admitted to killing her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, and prosecutors sought a first-degree murder conviction. Clancy used the insanity defense and claimed severe postpartum psychosis caused the killings. Much of the jury agreed to acquit, but the holdout refused, though he still seemed to harbor doubt as to whether Clancy should be convicted of first-degree murder. The jury foreperson, Roni Carlson, recalled the holdout saying he had "reasonable doubt," but said, "I’m still not gonna say that she’s not guilty by reason of insanity."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Holdout Frustrated the Jurors and Defense

Source: AP Kevin Reddington said he felt the juror would not apply the law of reasonable doubt.

Ultimately, the lone holdout juror resulted in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. The holdout juror, who remains unidentified as other jurors have begun sharing their recollections of the deliberation period, reportedly frustrated the other jurors with his insistence that Clancy should be jailed for killing her children. Kellie Farina, another juror on the panel, recalled that the holdout "had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children." Kevin Reddington, Clancy's attorney, told George Stephanopoulos that he felt the holdout "would not apply the law of reasonable doubt as presented by the judge." “That’s not right, and that’s why I was upset,” he added

The Holdout Has Been Praised by Conservatives

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly praised the holdout and bashed the other jury members.