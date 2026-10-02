TRUE CRIME NEWS Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Insists There's 'No Evidence' She Admitted to Killing Her Kids: 'This Entire Case Is Based on Speculation' Source: AP Attorney Kevin Reddington argued at Lindsay Clancy's hearing on Tuesday, September 29, that there's 'no evidence' she admitted to killing her children. Brittany Vincent Oct. 2 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The attorney for Lindsay Clancy argued in court on Tuesday, September 29, that there is "no evidence" of Lindsay admitting to killing her three children. This new statement appeared to run contrary to his prior statements made both before and during her murder trial. At Lindsay's first court hearing after her murder trial resulted in a mistrial earlier in September, her attorney, Kevin Reddington, said, "This entire case is based on speculation."

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Kevin Reddington Asked for 'Not Guilty' Verdict

Source: AP Reddington asked the judge to find Lindsay not guilty, saying, 'This entire case is based on speculation."

Lindsay's defense attorney sought a ruling from the judge by arguing a renewed motion for a required finding of not guilty. In essence, he wanted the judge to rule that there was insufficient evidence for a rational jury to find Lindsay guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. He repeatedly asked, "Where is the evidence that she did this? Where is the evidence that she did this?" Reddington also asked, "Where is the admission? Where does she say that she did this?" Reddington reviewed evidence that he felt was weak, including Lindsay's body temperature and the testimony of her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy. Reddington continued to emphasize, "There's no evidence that she admitted she did this."

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Clancy 'Owns' Her Responsiblities

Source: AP At a pretrial hearing in June, Reddington said Lindsay 'takes responsibility' and 'owns it.'

In his opening statement in July, Reddington said Lindsay "knows what happened to those kids," and earlier, at a pretrial hearing in June, he said, "She takes responsibility. She, as the kids say, she owns it. She's not running away from anything here. This whole case is an extreme tragedy." Reddington made an offer in an April filing to stipulate in writing that Lindsay admits to killing her children. He also requested that the court allow him to try the case in two phases, one on her guilt and one on her mental state, but the judge did not grant the request. On Tuesday, Reddington said his two-part argument was consistent with his earlier request to split the trial. "You're put in a conundrum when you have to admit culpability in order to raise a lack of criminal responsibility," he told the judge.

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Arguing for 'No Evidence'

Source: AP Prosecutor Shanan Buckingham said the record is 'voluminous' with information supporting that Lindsay killed her children.

Prosecutor Shanan Buckingham pushed back in court. She said, "Now for the first time the defendant is arguing that there's no evidence that she did this. I would suggest to you that the entire record is voluminous as to information supporting the fact that she did this." Outside the courtroom, when a reporter asked whether he was claiming Lindsay didn't kill her children, Reddington said, "Look, I argued that in the trial, I argued it on a motion for a required finding, it's not new rocket science by any means. It's the fact that [prosecutors] cannot prove a probable cause." Legal analyst Jennifer Roman referred to Reddington's sudden shift as "really bizarre," and she said he had "completely changed his entire strategy and approach to this case, after the fact."

District Attorney Is Reviewing the Case

Source: AP Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said his office is doing 'a very thorough review' of the case.