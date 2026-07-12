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Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham died at 71, his office confirmed on Sunday, July 12. “On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement said. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

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Emergency Personnel Responded to a Call for 'Cardiac Arrest'

Source: mega Lindsey Graham just returned from Ukraine.

Emergency personnel responded to a call for "cardiac arrest" at Graham's Capitol Hill home on Saturday night, police scanner audio obtained by NBC News reveals. According to photographs reviewed by the outlet, paramedics carried a person on a stretcher from Graham's home to the ambulance. Police cars and fire trucks were also on the scene. Graham had just returned from Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, July 10.

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Lindsey Graham's Final Meeting

Source: mega Zelenskyy met with Lindsey Graham in Ukraine.

“I’m grateful to Lindsey for recognizing our warriors,” Zelenskyy said about the meeting. "The Head of State thanked the United States for all the support for Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression, including for air defense systems that have saved thousands of lives and for the PURL initiative," Zelenskyy's website reads. "Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the agreements reached during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Ankara that will further strengthen Ukraine's ability to protect lives. In particular, this includes the political decision to grant Ukraine licenses to produce Patriot systems."

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Source: mega Lindsey Graham was close with the president.

Graham, who was close with the president, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022 and was running for a fifth term in office this year, after winning his state's June primary election. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gushed over Graham, calling him “the fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America — and a loyal and steadfast friend.” According to South Carolina law, McMaster will appoint someone to fill Graham’s seat until January 3 of next year.

Donald Trump Pays Tribute

Source: mega Donald Trump paid tribute to Lindsey Graham.