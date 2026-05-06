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Lindsey Vonn Makes Stunning Return to the 2026 Met Gala After Severe Olympics Crash: Photos

split photo of Lindsey Vonn
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Vonn made a triumphant red carpet return at the 2026 Met Gala, showcasing her recovery.

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May 6 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Lindsey Vonn captivated attendees at the 2026 Met Gala, marking her first red carpet event since a devastating crash during the Winter Olympics. The 41-year-old Alpine skiing champion arrived at the Met steps without crutches, showcasing her remarkable recovery in a breathtaking gown.

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image of Lindsey Vonn made a powerful comeback at the 2026 Met Gala, marking her first red carpet appearance since suffering a devastating crash
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Vonn made a powerful comeback at the 2026 Met Gala, marking her first red carpet appearance since suffering a devastating crash.

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Vonn’s dress featured a faux one-shoulder neckline, elegantly designed with white fabric adorned with smoky black and silver patterns. Her feet were covered with a white tulle mermaid skirt, while the right side of the outfit showcased sheer fabric flowing down to her wrist. This striking look aligned perfectly with the gala's theme, “Fashion is Art,” which focused on the significance of the dressed body.

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image of The Olympic champion stunned attendees as she walked the Met steps without crutches
Source: MEGA

The Olympic champion stunned attendees as she walked the Met steps without crutches.

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Vogue had previously reported that the 2026 Met Gala encouraged attendees to explore how designers utilize the body as a canvas.

Curator Andrew Bolton noted that “what connects every curatorial department… is fashion, or the dressed body.”

Vonn’s choice of attire exemplified this concept, highlighting her resilience and artistry.

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This event marked Vonn’s third appearance at the Met Gala, following previous visits in 2010 and 2013. During her last appearance, she wore a sleeveless white gown with sheer panels, while her then-boyfriend Tiger Woods donned a classic black tuxedo.

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image of Lindsey Vonn previously revealed the severity of her injuries.
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Vonn previously revealed the severity of her injuries.

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Earlier in the year, Vonn appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, candidly discussing her injuries from the crash. She recalled the moment of impact, stating, “I was number one in the world, and potentially on my way to an Olympic medal. Now I’m in a wheelchair.”

The severe nature of her injuries was evident, as she suffered shattered bones and underwent five surgeries.

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image of Despite the setback, she made it clear she doesn’t want to be defined by the accident.
Source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram

Despite the setback, she made it clear she doesn’t want to be defined by the accident.

Despite the challenges she faced, Vonn emphasized her desire not to be defined by the crash.

“I don’t want people to hang on this crash and be remembered for that,” she expressed. Her determination to focus on her achievements before the incident reflects her strength of character.

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