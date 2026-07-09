or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Lionel Messi
OK LogoPHOTOS

Soccer Star Lionel Messi Shows Off His Ripped Body After World Cup Match: Photos

Split photo of Lionel Messi
Source: MEGA

Lionel Messi showed off his ripped physique after World Cup victory against Egypt on July 7.

Contact us by Email

July 9 2026, Updated 3:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Image of Lionel Messi's striking physique caught the attention of cameras after the recent FIFA World Cup match.
Source: MEGA

Lionel Messi's striking physique caught the attention of cameras after the recent FIFA World Cup match.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Lionel Messi showed off his ripped physique after the recent FIFA World Cup match against Egypt.

Following the victory on July 7, he removed his jersey to cool off in the sweltering Atlanta heat.

His striking appearance, however, quickly caught attention, with fans and the media alike taking the opportunity to capture glimpses of his Adonis-like figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Lionel Messi Stunned Fans With His Ripped Body After Winning World Cup Match Against Egypt

Image of Lionel Messi's full tattoo sleeve was visible after he stripped off his jersey on the field after winning against Egypt.
Source: MEGA

Lionel Messi's full tattoo sleeve was visible after he stripped off his jersey on the field after winning against Egypt.

In one of the photos, the 39-year-old could be seen standing with his hands on his waist, smiling, and looking up at the roaring crowd. His full tattoo sleeve on his right arm was clearly visible even from a distance.

On his left arm, FIFA's blue Football Unites the World armband remained in sharp contrast to his pale skin tone.

His bulging arms became quite the topic of conversation as they were bared in all their glory, showing off the strength they provide their owner.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Lionel Messi's six-pack abs caught the attention of fans after his match against Egypt on July 7.
Source: MEGA

Lionel Messi's six-pack abs caught the attention of fans after his match against Egypt on July 7.

MORE ON:
Lionel Messi

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

His clavicle cast sharp shadows, making it look as if it had been carved into a granite statue rather than a human body.

Messi's strong pecs and rippling six-pack abs, too, drew the attention of the paparazzi at the arena as he took a deep breath to calm his breathing after more than an hour and a half running across the field.

Article continues below advertisement

Lionel Messi Spoke About His Missed Penalty Shot Against Egypt

Image of Lionel Messi's iconic shoes might be a hint at the soccer star ending his World Cup career after this season.
Source: MEGA

Lionel Messi's iconic shoes might be a hint at the soccer star ending his World Cup career after this season.

In a different shot, he was seen holding his Argentina jersey, wearing nothing but football shorts, knee-high socks and his Adidas F50 Messi Elite El Ultimo Tango shoes.

The name of his iconic footwear translates to "The Last Dance," which many believe could be a hint that this might be his last World Cup season, per WWD.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion spoke to the press after the Argentina vs Egypt match on Tuesday. During the interview, he opened up about his frustrations over missing a penalty shot in a crucial moment in the match.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Lionel Messi said he was 'frustrated' by missing the penalty shot against Egypt.
Source: MEGA

Lionel Messi said he was 'frustrated' by missing the penalty shot against Egypt.

"I was frustrated with the missed penalty, for the way I took it," he said in the translated interview, per BBC.

"I felt that I've let down the group in an important moment," he added.

However, he acknowledged that things turned in his favor during the final minutes of the match, securing the team's victory.

"Luckily, there was something special saved for me in the end. I was able to score the equalizer," the Argentine footballer continued.

Before concluding that it was a "great relief" for him, his team and the fans "who came once again to support [them]."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.