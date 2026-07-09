Soccer Star Lionel Messi Shows Off His Ripped Body After World Cup Match: Photos
July 9 2026, Updated 3:34 a.m. ET
Lionel Messi showed off his ripped physique after the recent FIFA World Cup match against Egypt.
Following the victory on July 7, he removed his jersey to cool off in the sweltering Atlanta heat.
His striking appearance, however, quickly caught attention, with fans and the media alike taking the opportunity to capture glimpses of his Adonis-like figure.
Lionel Messi Stunned Fans With His Ripped Body After Winning World Cup Match Against Egypt
In one of the photos, the 39-year-old could be seen standing with his hands on his waist, smiling, and looking up at the roaring crowd. His full tattoo sleeve on his right arm was clearly visible even from a distance.
On his left arm, FIFA's blue Football Unites the World armband remained in sharp contrast to his pale skin tone.
His bulging arms became quite the topic of conversation as they were bared in all their glory, showing off the strength they provide their owner.
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His clavicle cast sharp shadows, making it look as if it had been carved into a granite statue rather than a human body.
Messi's strong pecs and rippling six-pack abs, too, drew the attention of the paparazzi at the arena as he took a deep breath to calm his breathing after more than an hour and a half running across the field.
Lionel Messi Spoke About His Missed Penalty Shot Against Egypt
In a different shot, he was seen holding his Argentina jersey, wearing nothing but football shorts, knee-high socks and his Adidas F50 Messi Elite El Ultimo Tango shoes.
The name of his iconic footwear translates to "The Last Dance," which many believe could be a hint that this might be his last World Cup season, per WWD.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion spoke to the press after the Argentina vs Egypt match on Tuesday. During the interview, he opened up about his frustrations over missing a penalty shot in a crucial moment in the match.
"I was frustrated with the missed penalty, for the way I took it," he said in the translated interview, per BBC.
"I felt that I've let down the group in an important moment," he added.
However, he acknowledged that things turned in his favor during the final minutes of the match, securing the team's victory.
"Luckily, there was something special saved for me in the end. I was able to score the equalizer," the Argentine footballer continued.
Before concluding that it was a "great relief" for him, his team and the fans "who came once again to support [them]."