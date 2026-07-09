Soccer Star Lionel Messi Shows Off His Ripped Body After World Cup Match: Photos

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Source: MEGA Lionel Messi's striking physique caught the attention of cameras after the recent FIFA World Cup match.

Lionel Messi showed off his ripped physique after the recent FIFA World Cup match against Egypt. Following the victory on July 7, he removed his jersey to cool off in the sweltering Atlanta heat. His striking appearance, however, quickly caught attention, with fans and the media alike taking the opportunity to capture glimpses of his Adonis-like figure.

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Lionel Messi Stunned Fans With His Ripped Body After Winning World Cup Match Against Egypt

Source: MEGA Lionel Messi's full tattoo sleeve was visible after he stripped off his jersey on the field after winning against Egypt.

In one of the photos, the 39-year-old could be seen standing with his hands on his waist, smiling, and looking up at the roaring crowd. His full tattoo sleeve on his right arm was clearly visible even from a distance. On his left arm, FIFA's blue Football Unites the World armband remained in sharp contrast to his pale skin tone. His bulging arms became quite the topic of conversation as they were bared in all their glory, showing off the strength they provide their owner.

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Source: MEGA Lionel Messi's six-pack abs caught the attention of fans after his match against Egypt on July 7.

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His clavicle cast sharp shadows, making it look as if it had been carved into a granite statue rather than a human body. Messi's strong pecs and rippling six-pack abs, too, drew the attention of the paparazzi at the arena as he took a deep breath to calm his breathing after more than an hour and a half running across the field.

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Lionel Messi Spoke About His Missed Penalty Shot Against Egypt

Source: MEGA Lionel Messi's iconic shoes might be a hint at the soccer star ending his World Cup career after this season.

In a different shot, he was seen holding his Argentina jersey, wearing nothing but football shorts, knee-high socks and his Adidas F50 Messi Elite El Ultimo Tango shoes. The name of his iconic footwear translates to "The Last Dance," which many believe could be a hint that this might be his last World Cup season, per WWD. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion spoke to the press after the Argentina vs Egypt match on Tuesday. During the interview, he opened up about his frustrations over missing a penalty shot in a crucial moment in the match.

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Source: MEGA Lionel Messi said he was 'frustrated' by missing the penalty shot against Egypt.