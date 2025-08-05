Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures Reveal First Look at Haunted Thriller ‘Do Not Enter’

Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures have dropped the official trailer for Do Not Enter, a spine-tingling supernatural thriller based on Creepers by bestselling author David Morrell, famed for creating the Rambo series.

The movie opens as a team of urban explorers enters an abandoned hotel, lured by legends of mobster treasure.

But as they descend deeper in to the building’s darkened corridors, they face a rival group, and an ancient evil that awakens beneath the ruins.

Veteran music video director Marc Klasfeld takes the reins for his first feature.

“The passion I have found to make Do Not Enter all it can be is extraordinary, ”said Klasfeld. “I honestly can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store.”