Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures Reveal First Look at Haunted Thriller ‘Do Not Enter’
Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures have dropped the official trailer for Do Not Enter, a spine-tingling supernatural thriller based on Creepers by bestselling author David Morrell, famed for creating the Rambo series.
The movie opens as a team of urban explorers enters an abandoned hotel, lured by legends of mobster treasure.
But as they descend deeper in to the building’s darkened corridors, they face a rival group, and an ancient evil that awakens beneath the ruins.
Veteran music video director Marc Klasfeld takes the reins for his first feature.
“The passion I have found to make Do Not Enter all it can be is extraordinary, ”said Klasfeld. “I honestly can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store.”
Stephen Susco, known for Final Destination 3, scripted the film.
Jordan Schur, producer and Suretone Pictures chairman, spent over a decade bringing the project to life. “We have arrived at our destination."
Schur noted, “with a powerful script and a gifted director leading the charge.”
The ensemble cast includes Adeline Rudolph, Nicholas Hamilton, Francesca Reale, Jake Manley, Laurence O’Fuarain, Kai Caster, Javier Botet, and Brennan Keel Cook.
The trailer shows eerie shots of the explorers navigating pitch-black tunnels, their flashlights revealing fleeting glimpses of a ghostly presence.
“We could not ask for a better partner than Lionsgate,” Schur said.
This marks Morrell’s most significant adaptation since First Blood launched the Rambo phenomenon.
Do Not Enter’s official trailer is now streaming on YouTube and Instagram.