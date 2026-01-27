or
Article continues below advertisement
Lisa Ann Walter Shocks Fans as She Swears During 'Jeopardy!': Watch

Source: mega

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter cracked up fans with a mild on-air slip on 'Jeopardy!'

Jan. 27 2026, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Ann Walter may keep it polished on Abbott Elementary, but the 62-year-old actress couldn't help a little slip-up on Jeopardy!.

Already down -$200 when she faced clue 21, Walter's competitive streak showed in a moment that was all too relatable.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

On-Air Slip Up

Image of Lisa Ann Walter competed on 'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.'
Source: mega

Lisa Ann Walter competed on 'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.'

After giving the wrong answer, she couldn't help but blurt out, "What the h---?"

The audience erupted with laughter and a few gasps at the unexpected on-air slip.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Weigh In

Image of She answered clue 21 incorrectly, falling further into negative points.
Source: mega

She answered clue 21 incorrectly, falling further into negative points.

Fans quickly took to social media to weigh in.

One X user joked, "Did not have Lisa Ann Walter casually breaking Jeopardy! decorum on my bingo card 😂."

Others defended the actress, noting that "H--- isn't a curse word. She's a lovely person and a fantastic actress. Who cares if she did curse. So many other things that are going on are worse than hearing a curse word."

On Reddit, one user asked, "How do we feel about Lisa cursing?"

Someone replied: "I curse while watching so much, especially when a contestant gets a wrong response for some b-------..."

Another commented, "People that freak out about cursing don't normally react to stuff like that. Life's gotta be hard if you'll let something that mild get under your skin."

Article continues below advertisement

Game Outcome

Image of Walter let out a curse word as the audience reacted.
Source: mega

Walter let out a curse word as the audience reacted.

Despite the hilarious moment, Walter finished the game with -$2,600, missing the chance to compete in Final Jeopardy.

Marketing specialist TJ Fisher claimed victory with $15,199 and advanced to the semifinals.

Previous Win

Image of She ended the game with -$2,600, missing the chance for Final Jeopardy.
Source: mega

She ended the game with -$2,600, missing the chance for Final Jeopardy.

This isn't Walter's first time on the iconic quiz show.

She previously won Season 2 of Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2024, taking home a $1 million donation for the Entertainment Community Fund and a massive trophy — which she once hilariously described as "the heaviest plastic piece of c---."

"This incredibly tacky item has been sitting right underneath my television, right in front of my little recliner where I can look at it every day that I watch Jeopardy!" she told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Front and center."

She even joked on Monday's Tournament of Champions episode that she plans to take the award to her grave.

"I'm going to be buried in [my Jeopardy! trophy], it's my urn," she said. "I fought for it, I won it, and it's going to go to good use. And I’m not kidding, it is now in my will."

In another 2024 interview with The Daily Beast, she joked that after winning Celebrity Jeopardy!, she didn't feel the need for any other awards.

"Once I won, I said, 'I'm good now. I don't have to win anything else,'" she said. "I mean, I’d still like an Emmy and an Oscar — but do I have to win anything else? No, I don't, because I'm a Jeopardy! champion."

