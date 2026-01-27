Lisa Ann Walter Shocks Fans as She Swears During 'Jeopardy!': Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Ann Walter may keep it polished on Abbott Elementary, but the 62-year-old actress couldn't help a little slip-up on Jeopardy!. Already down -$200 when she faced clue 21, Walter's competitive streak showed in a moment that was all too relatable.

On-Air Slip Up

Source: mega Lisa Ann Walter competed on 'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.'

After giving the wrong answer, she couldn't help but blurt out, "What the h---?" The audience erupted with laughter and a few gasps at the unexpected on-air slip.

Fans Weigh In

Source: mega She answered clue 21 incorrectly, falling further into negative points.

Fans quickly took to social media to weigh in. One X user joked, "Did not have Lisa Ann Walter casually breaking Jeopardy! decorum on my bingo card 😂." Others defended the actress, noting that "H--- isn't a curse word. She's a lovely person and a fantastic actress. Who cares if she did curse. So many other things that are going on are worse than hearing a curse word." On Reddit, one user asked, "How do we feel about Lisa cursing?" Someone replied: "I curse while watching so much, especially when a contestant gets a wrong response for some b-------..." Another commented, "People that freak out about cursing don't normally react to stuff like that. Life's gotta be hard if you'll let something that mild get under your skin."

Game Outcome

Source: mega Walter let out a curse word as the audience reacted.

Despite the hilarious moment, Walter finished the game with -$2,600, missing the chance to compete in Final Jeopardy. Marketing specialist TJ Fisher claimed victory with $15,199 and advanced to the semifinals.

Previous Win

Source: mega She ended the game with -$2,600, missing the chance for Final Jeopardy.