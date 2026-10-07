Lisa Bonet Stuns in Rare Public Appearance, Sits Front Row With Mesmerizing Silver Hair at Paris Fashion Week: Photo
Oct. 7 2026, Published 12:07 p.m. ET
Lisa Bonet made a rare public appearance, a whopping four years after she was last photographed at an official event.
The veteran actress was spotted taking in the Celine spring show during Paris Fashion Week — with the added surprise of her stunning long gray locs. (Last time she stepped onto the red carpet, Bonet's hair was black with honey accents.)
Lisa Bonet Attended the Celine Fashion Show in Paris
Bonet was photographed at the show looking effortlessly elegant in a taupe trench coat layered over an all-black ensemble, accessorized with dark sunglasses and a nose bar.
She wore her signature long locks down, but with the new addition of the stunning silvery hue.
Tracee Ellis Ross also blessed us with a selfie she took with Bonet during the show, offering another look at the star's new hair.
Lisa Bonet Shared Her Thoughts on the Celine Collection
In an interview at the show, the Cosby Show alum shared her observations on Celine's new collection.
"I really love what Michael [Rider]'s doing," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I think he's brought just a freshness and a relevance. Fashion can just feel so extreme sometimes or just out of people's league, and where would they wear these things? But that's what really caught my attention, not just about this collection but the previous ones he's done. It just feels wearable and elegant and special."
Commenters were really excited by this glimpse of Bonet.
"Lisa Bonet is outside AND talking to us? Going to buy a lottery ticket," one person wrote.
"The most I’ve heard her speak in 40 yrs. 😍," said someone else.
"I live for this woman always and forever," wrote a third.
"It’s like seeing an eclipse whenever she makes an appearance. I LOVE her!" said another fan.
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Lisa Bonet's Hair Evolution
Bonet has been sporting locs or tight braids for decades, though the gray hair is a new — and welcome — addition.
That said, she has also been known to sport her natural curly hair texture. When she has her hair styled in locs, she often wears it down, though she sometimes also goes for a half-up, half-down hairstyle.
Lisa Bonet Is Famously Private
One of the reasons people are so excited to catch a glimpse of Bonet is that the A-lister typically keeps to herself. As such, the last time she attended a public event with photographers present was in 2022 — the same year she and Jason Momoa announced their separation after tying the knot in 2017. The two share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa.
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage," they wrote in a statement at the time.
"We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become," they added.