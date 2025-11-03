Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Daughters Make Rare Appearance With Priscilla as Lawsuit Over Singer's Death Persists: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley appears to be on good terms with granddaughters Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. Lisa Marie Presley's 17-year-old twins put on a strong family front with Priscilla on EQluxe’s Autumn 2025 cover, released on Sunday, November 2. This marks a "first time ever public photoshoot for the Lockwood twins and first ever with their grandmother," per the publication.

The equestrian-style shoot featured the trio in matching hats and studded garments. Priscilla sat on a white horse, donned in a brown fedora and a matching fringe jacket, while the teens wore head-to-toe white. They posed on the beach, whether standing on the sand or leaning up against rocks, in a series of stunning snapshots. "The 🌻Lockwood Twins🌻 and their family @michaellockwoodthemusician @stephanieannlockwood you were such troopers through it all. Thank you for the trust," the magazine captioned a behind-the-scenes Instagram Reel. "And the beautiful @priscillapresley ⭐️for being so willing and positive … so much gratitude horse girl!"

Source: @eqluxe/Instagram Priscilla Presley posed on a magazine cover with her granddaughters.

Fans were quick to note the resemblance between Harper and Finley and their family members. "Love this! One looks just like her mom Lisa and the other just like her grandmother Priscilla," an Instagram user wrote. "The blonde looks like Elvis and the brunette looks like a young Priscilla. Gorgeous girls!" one person pointed out on Reddit. "Looks like her grandpa to me," a third added.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Priscilla Presley was sued by her former business partners.

The women's photoshoot comes amid a lawsuit filed by Priscilla's former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, alleging that she prematurely "pulled the plug" on Lisa Marie when she was admitted to the hospital. Priscilla, 80, and her eldest granddaughter, Riley Keough, 36, published a joint statement denying the claims. "We are aware of the latest allegations from Brigitte Kruse. These claims are not only untrue but also deeply hurtful. Our family is, and always has been, united in love and respect for one another," they said. "Our shared priority remains honoring Lisa Marie’s memory and protecting Elvis’ legacy with dignity. We will not allow outside voices to divide us or to diminish the strength of our bond as a family."

Source: MEGA Lisa Marie Presley died from a small bowel obstruction in January 2023.