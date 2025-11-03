or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Priscilla Presley
OK LogoNEWS

Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Daughters Make Rare Appearance With Priscilla as Lawsuit Over Singer's Death Persists: Watch

Photo of Priscilla Presley, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood
Source: MEGA/@eqluxe/Instagram

Priscilla Presley posed on a magazine cover with daughter Lisa Marie's twin girls.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley appears to be on good terms with granddaughters Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

Lisa Marie Presley's 17-year-old twins put on a strong family front with Priscilla on EQluxe’s Autumn 2025 cover, released on Sunday, November 2.

This marks a "first time ever public photoshoot for the Lockwood twins and first ever with their grandmother," per the publication.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @eqluxe/Instagram

Priscilla Presley reunited with her granddaughters.

The equestrian-style shoot featured the trio in matching hats and studded garments. Priscilla sat on a white horse, donned in a brown fedora and a matching fringe jacket, while the teens wore head-to-toe white. They posed on the beach, whether standing on the sand or leaning up against rocks, in a series of stunning snapshots.

"The 🌻Lockwood Twins🌻 and their family @michaellockwoodthemusician @stephanieannlockwood you were such troopers through it all. Thank you for the trust," the magazine captioned a behind-the-scenes Instagram Reel. "And the beautiful @priscillapresley ⭐️for being so willing and positive … so much gratitude horse girl!"

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Priscilla Presley posed on a magazine cover with her granddaughters.
Source: @eqluxe/Instagram

Priscilla Presley posed on a magazine cover with her granddaughters.

Fans were quick to note the resemblance between Harper and Finley and their family members.

"Love this! One looks just like her mom Lisa and the other just like her grandmother Priscilla," an Instagram user wrote.

"The blonde looks like Elvis and the brunette looks like a young Priscilla. Gorgeous girls!" one person pointed out on Reddit.

"Looks like her grandpa to me," a third added.

MORE ON:
Priscilla Presley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley Accused of 'Pulling the Plug' on Daughter Lisa Marie

Image of Priscilla Presley was sued by her former business partners.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Priscilla Presley was sued by her former business partners.

The women's photoshoot comes amid a lawsuit filed by Priscilla's former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, alleging that she prematurely "pulled the plug" on Lisa Marie when she was admitted to the hospital.

Priscilla, 80, and her eldest granddaughter, Riley Keough, 36, published a joint statement denying the claims.

"We are aware of the latest allegations from Brigitte Kruse. These claims are not only untrue but also deeply hurtful. Our family is, and always has been, united in love and respect for one another," they said. "Our shared priority remains honoring Lisa Marie’s memory and protecting Elvis’ legacy with dignity. We will not allow outside voices to divide us or to diminish the strength of our bond as a family."

Priscilla Presley's Feud With Granddaughter Riley Keough

Image of Lisa Marie Presley died from a small bowel obstruction in January 2023.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley died from a small bowel obstruction in January 2023.

Although they are currently on good terms, Priscilla and Riley were also feuding at one point over Lisa Marie's will.

Riley paid her grandmother $1 million to remain the sole trustee and owner of Graceland.

"I found being called about the will less than 24 hours after my mother passed and getting emails from lawyers before my mother was even buried incredibly heartbreaking. It is really hurtful that after years of me trying to resolve your and my mother’s broken relationship and restore our family, you are taking me, of all people, to court," she wrote to Priscilla shortly after Lisa Marie died in 2023.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.