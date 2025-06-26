Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Says She Will Never Work With Charlie Puth in Scathing Message

The former Little Mix singer, 32, was quick to confess she would never collaborate with Charlie Puth again during the Wednesday, June 25, episode of "Say It or Shot It."

In a game of Say It Or Shot It, JADE names Charlie Puth as the artist she’d never collaborate with. He previously featured on Little Mix’s song ‘Oops’. When asked why, she commented: “Nothing just yet to say on that one.” pic.twitter.com/hbOg50afJL

"I feel like the fans already know someone I wouldn't collaborate with, which is Charlie Puth," she declared. "I just don't. Nothing just yet to say on that one."

Puth partnered with the band on "Oops" in 2016, a song the Little Mix girls have continually expressed regret over releasing. After Puth performed the song with them on X Factor, he developed a crush on Thirlwall, not realizing she had a boyfriend at the time.

"Me and Jade had a bit of a look on X Factor," Charlie told Dan Wootton on the "Bizarre Life" podcast in 2017. "She’s in a relationship...I found out that night. I was on stage singing with them and was like, 'Oh Jade, she’s so s---.' She’s so lovely, [but] well she’s taken. I will say she’s taken, and I’m glad she’s happy."