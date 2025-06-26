Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Says She Will Never Work With Charlie Puth in Scathing Message
Jade Thirlwall is leaving one famous artist out of the mix.
The former Little Mix singer, 32, was quick to confess she would never collaborate with Charlie Puth again during the Wednesday, June 25, episode of "Say It or Shot It."
When asked to pinpoint a musician she would avoid working with, Thirlwall chuckled.
"I feel like the fans already know someone I wouldn't collaborate with, which is Charlie Puth," she declared. "I just don't. Nothing just yet to say on that one."
Charlie Puth Had a Crush on Jade From Little Mix
Puth partnered with the band on "Oops" in 2016, a song the Little Mix girls have continually expressed regret over releasing. After Puth performed the song with them on X Factor, he developed a crush on Thirlwall, not realizing she had a boyfriend at the time.
"Me and Jade had a bit of a look on X Factor," Charlie told Dan Wootton on the "Bizarre Life" podcast in 2017. "She’s in a relationship...I found out that night. I was on stage singing with them and was like, 'Oh Jade, she’s so s---.' She’s so lovely, [but] well she’s taken. I will say she’s taken, and I’m glad she’s happy."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Little Mix Members Roast 'Oops' Collaboration With Charlie Puth
During a previous episode of "Say It or Shot It," Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed that the track is the one tune she would put "in the bin forever."
Perrie Edwards also confirmed she's not a fan of "Oops" in a past interview.
"A song that I really, really never want to sing again as long as I live is probably 'Oops,' because the song was 'oops,'" she divulged. "It was not my favorite. It was none of our favorites. We didn't really enjoy the song that much."
Who Is Jade Thirlwall Dating Now?
Thirlwall has been dating Jordan Stephens since 2020.
"I’ve been with my girlfriend, Jade, for five years, and we are super in love," the Rizzle Kicks star told an outlet on Friday, June 20. "She’s solo now, but she was in Little Mix. Now, if I’m going through something, my spirals are filled with croissants, not cocaine. My mum obviously loves her too."
Thirlwall gushed over her boyfriend to a different publication in 2022 after celebrating his 30th birthday.
"Something that Jordan taught me, whenever I'm feeling anxious or my self-saboteur is coming out, Jordan is always like, 'Just think of little Jade, and look at what you've achieved,'" she explained. "That's always stuck with me. I have words of affirmation in my bedroom, and one of them says, 'Little Jade is really proud of you.'"