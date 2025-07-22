It's Over! 'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Announces Split From Fiancée Caryn Chandler
It’s over! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff announced his split from fiancée, Caryn Chandler.
“Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share,” Roloff, 63, began in a statement posted via Instagram on Tuesday, July 22. “Caryn and I have decided to part ways & end our engagement. Life’s a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time.”
Matt Roloff Announced His Split From Caryn Chandler
The reality TV personality said that he and Chandler, 57, remained “amicable” and would appreciate the “many wonderful memories” they shared.
“Your support means the world to me and I’m committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead,” he continued. “Much love to all.”
Caryn Chandler Marked Matt Roloff's First Relationship After Divorce
Chandler marked Roloff’s first relationship following his split from wife Amy Roloff in 2015, after almost three decades of marriage. Their relationship initially sparked controversy, as Chandler had worked for years as the long-time manager of Roloff Farms — the family’s business — where she developed a close friendship with Matt.
“Everybody, I believe, have different people that they jive with at different stages of your life,” Matt told TLC producers during a 2017 episode of Little People, Big World. “I have absolutely no regrets looking back over Amy and I’s 26 years of marriage. We outgrew each other in some way, and now, my heart’s open for Caryn.”
Amy Roloff Questioned the Beginning of Matt and Caryn's Relationship
Although the beginnings of their relationship are unclear, Amy, 62, claimed in her 2019 tell-all book, A Little Me, that Matt was involved with Caryn while the pair were still married.
“Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship,” the mother-of-four wrote. “I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Announced Engagement in August 2023
Despite their past drama, the exes managed to remain cordial for the sake of their four adult children — Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob Roloff. Matt even went so far as to support Amy’s 2021 wedding to Chris Marek by building a brand-new barn for the occasion.
Matt and Caryn announced their engagement in August 2023, which was later documented during season 25 of Little People, Big World, which aired in early 2024.