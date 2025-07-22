It's Over! 'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Announces Split From Fiancée Caryn Chandler

Chandler marked Roloff’s first relationship following his split from wife Amy Roloff in 2015, after almost three decades of marriage. Their relationship initially sparked controversy, as Chandler had worked for years as the long-time manager of Roloff Farms — the family’s business — where she developed a close friendship with Matt.

“Everybody, I believe, have different people that they jive with at different stages of your life,” Matt told TLC producers during a 2017 episode of Little People, Big World. “I have absolutely no regrets looking back over Amy and I’s 26 years of marriage. We outgrew each other in some way, and now, my heart’s open for Caryn.”