Mobility is essential to quality of life, whether it’s an athlete’s strength or simply walking without pain. When injuries, age, or illness affect the musculoskeletal system, the effects can be life-changing. Liv Hospital’s Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology offers a range of modern diagnostic and surgical capabilities. The department does much more than treat broken bones. It is a center focused on restoring and improving movement. With skilled surgeons, specialized teams, and advanced robotic technology, Liv Hospital is known for its comprehensive approach to orthopedic care and draws patients from many countries. In the healthcare sector, the accurate measure of a department's worth is its "surgery-to-recovery" pipeline. At Liv, this is a key way to judge a department: how well it guides patients from surgery through recovery. At Liv, the process emphasizes coordination among care teams and careful attention to patient needs. The replacement could be a life-changing procedure. At Liv Hospital, this procedure is supported by the use of the MAKOplasty robotic-arm-assisted surgery system. This technology does not perform surgery on its own; rather, it assists surgeons by providing enhanced planning and accuracy during procedures.

This process, which is central to Liv’s personalized care, starts well before surgery: Patient-Specific 3D Planning: The team starts with a CT scan to make a detailed 3D model of the joint. This helps them plan the surgery with high accuracy, choosing the right implant size and position for each patient. Robotic-Arm Guidance: In the operating room, the surgeon guides the MAKO robotic arm. This system provides haptic feedback, creating a safety boundary that ensures the surgeon removes only the affected tissues and areas, preserving all healthy surrounding tissue and bone. Real-Time Ligament Balancing: In knee replacements, the system shows real-time data about ligament tension. This allows the surgeon to make minor adjustments for a stable, natural-feeling knee. Patients may experience benefits from this robotic-assisted approach, which is designed to support surgical precision and recovery. It often means smaller incisions, less pain after surgery, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and longer-lasting, better-functioning joints. A Hub of Sub-Specialty Excellence

Source: Liv Hospital via FL Comms.

Liv Hospital’s strength lies in a "clinic-within-a-clinic" model, recognizing that the human body is too complex for a one-size-fits-all approach. The department is a collective of highly specialized units: The Liv Hospital Orthopedic Clinic is a testament to the hospital's reputation. It attracts spine surgeons from around the world to Liv Hospital to learn advanced techniques. Many top athletes trust the Athlete Health Clinic at Liv Hospital, thanks to its Reputation. The clinic specializes in arthroscopy, a minimally invasive surgery for the knee, shoulder, hip, and ankle. Whether it’s a torn ACL, rotator cuff injury, or meniscal tear, the goal is always the same: repair as much as possible with the least trauma so that athletes can return to their best quickly and safely. A Full Spectrum of Care: The department also offers clinics for Hand and Microsurgery, Foot and Ankle Surgery, and Pediatric Orthopedics. The pediatric team treats children’s unique needs, ranging from conditions such as hip dysplasia and clubfoot to growth problems and injuries.