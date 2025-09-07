NEWS Liv Tyler’s Daughter Lula Rose, 9, Steals the Spotlight as Her Mini-Me in Rare Photos Source: Mega; @misslivalittle/Instagram Liv Tyler’s daughter, Lula Rose, stole the spotlight in new photos, with fans calling her the actress’ twin. OK! Staff Sept. 7 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Liv Tyler's 9-year-old daughter, Lula Rose Gardner, is the spitting image of her famous mom. The iconic Lord of the Rings actress shared a rare glimpse of her look-alike daughter on social media, celebrating her son Sailor's impressive hair transformation.

Source: @misslivalittle/Instagram Liv Tyler showed off son Sailor’s new haircut in the post, alongside Lula Rose.

In the snapshots, the 10-year-old showed off his new haircut, having chopped inches off his golden locks, before posing alongside his sister for a photo op. "Our sweet boy Sailor Gene was ready for a Transformation!!! 10 years of long golden locks… Back to school snip!!! ✂️ 💗 💗 ✂️" Tyler, 48, captioned the photos. Fans quickly took to the comments section to express their awe over the striking resemblance between mother and daughter.

Source: @misslivalittle/Instagram Fans said Lula Rose is the actress’ twin.

"Your daughter looks JUST like you," one admirer wrote. "Your son's hair is perfect!!" "Lulu looks just like her momma. Beautiful," another commenter remarked, while a third added, "Awwww! Liv, your daughter is your twin!" "She stole your face! OMG lil' Liv," a playful fan quipped, with others echoing, "your daughter is your spitting image."

Last month, Tyler shared heartfelt pictures of her daughter on her birthday, calling her "magical Lula rose." The Armageddon star shares both children with her ex, David Gardner, and she also has a 20-year-old son, Milo, with ex-husband Royston Langdon, whom she divorced in 2008. The actress, daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, is known for keeping her kids out of the spotlight. However, she occasionally shares snippets of her family life, showcasing her role as a hands-on mom.

Source: Mega Liv Tyler shares Lula Rose and Sailor with David Gardner.

"I have this time for me, but then I can't wait to get home and be a better mother," Liv told Hello! in 2018. "I spend as much time as I can with them as a mother. I'm very hands-on in my home life." Liv previously looked back at the "push-and-pull" dynamic in parenting in a 2015 cover story with More magazine, adding that motherhood had taught her about her own strength. She also compared motherhood to "conducting a giant orchestra."

Source: @misslivalittle/Instagram Liv Tyler has long talked about being a hands-on mother to her three children.