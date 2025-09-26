Live Dealers Vs Virtual Dealers: Which Is Better?

The popularity boom of online casinos has been met by these platforms offering advanced technology, better UI’s and more seamless transactions. With so many different options now available to gamblers, it can be hard to know if you are making the right choices when you are looking to take a punt. One of the bigger decisions players face at online casinos these days is whether they should opt for live dealers or virtual ones. These two options are unique in their own way and offer players a different experience. Below, we are taking a look at both of them to try to weigh up if one is better than the other.

Virtual dealers are exactly what they say on the tin, virtual. They are computer-generated through casinos' important Random Number Generator (RNG) software, which allows for fair outcomes of each game. RNGs operate as these virtual dealers in online casinos across every kind of game, from blackjack to slots. Virtual games can be played solo and at any time, which means they are fast and reliable with no hold-ups for other players. The 2025 list of best online casinos features numerous platforms with virtual dealing on offer. These are bound to be more of a hit to Aussie gamblers than their star actress, Margot Robbie, has had with her most recent film.

Many players look to return to games quicker than Prince Harry looks to return to the Royal Family, in a bid to access as many spins and hands to maximise their profit. A true positive of virtual dealers, alongside the fact that they can be played 24/7, meaning that their accessibility is almost limitless, considering their global reach.

Virtual games also often permit players to place lower minimum bets, allowing them to be more attractive for casual or beginner players who aren't looking to wager or lose much.

Despite all this, many don’t like the gameplay of virtual dealers as it takes away from the engaging aspects of human interaction whilst playing casino games. Others often have a distrust of RNGs and their ability to completely randomise games. Instead, these players would rather play against other players with live dealers.