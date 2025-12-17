Looking to Live Like a Royal? These London Hot Spots Are Not to Be Missed!
Dec. 17 2025, Published 7:32 a.m. ET
If you're looking to be utterly charmed, pack your bags and head to London.
From viewing historic landmarks — we're looking at you, Buckingham Palace! — to chatting it up with locals at the pubs, spending a few days in the European city will make you feel like a royal.
Here are the top hot spots you should hit if you're planning to visit in 2026.
Tiny Wine
Tiny Wine bar and shop will have you feeling like a local. The intimate setting on Foley Street, paired with an impeccable selection of high-class wines, makes for the perfect evening out. If you're not a wine expert, don't worry. The welcoming and knowledgeable staff will guide you through a selection of natural whites, reds and more. The establishment's choices of orange wines are a particular highlight. Make sure to try their flavorful tapas menu to pair with your glass!
Vu from The Tower
You will be wowed as soon as you enter Vu from the Tower and see how close you are to the iconic Tower Bridge. Located in the Tower Hotel London, you can sip on a selection of London's best dry gin and signature cocktails at a perfectly decorated table. The menu boasts a wide variety of zesty dishes, including the lamb kofta and smoked salmon crostini, which are standouts.
'Wicked' Afternoon Tea at The Tea Lounge at The Clermont Victoria
The Clermont Victoria's Wicked Afternoon Tea will put you under a spell. Sit by the fire as you snack on impeccably crafted finger sandwiches, pastries and more. Choose from a variety of teas or Glinda and Elphaba-inspired cocktails as you enjoy the calming environment at the five-star hotel. For a theatrical touch, a caldron sits atop your tea tray, producing (fake) smoke.
Courtyard Wine Cellars
There's no better way to escape the winter cold than spending an evening at the ultra-cozy Courtyard Wine Cellars. Located in Covent Garden, the rustic setting, highlighted by twinkle lights, is the perfect place to enjoy carefully chosen wine and cheese pairings before you head off to a West End show. If you are looking to know more about the wine surrounding you at your table, ask one of the lovely sommeliers about the history of the bottles.
Nobu Hotel London Portman Square
Nobu Hotel London Portman Square's Sunday brunch buffet features breakfast staples, including the hotel's signature sushi dishes. For £90 ($120) per person, enjoy the live DJ's music and cocktails — all while noshing on the unlimited sushi bar, featuring crispy rice, fresh sashimi, salmon tacos, nigiri and more.
art'otel London Hoxton
After a long day running all over the city, art'otel London Hoxton is the perfect place to rest. The staff go above and beyond to ensure you don't lift a finger from the time you pull up to the time you're heading to the airport. The hotel's bar features delicious signature cocktails and stunning views of the city. The spacious rooms ensure you and your travel partner have plenty of room to relax.
El Pirata of Mayfair
El Pirata of Mayfair is the quintessential London pub. With a wide-ranging selection of gin and pints, you'll be sitting at the bar for hours trying to decide what to order. The tapas menu is just as interesting, with the pinchos morunos con chorizo (marinated chicken skewers with chorizo) being a highlight.
Scaldy's Spice Bags
The phenomenon of spice bags (a bag of French fries with spices and a protein of your choice) might be new to Americans, but the U.K. has made it a delicacy. If you're looking for a casual spot, Scaldy's is the perfect place to grab a pint and snack.