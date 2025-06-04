Guides How to Gain Self-Awareness With Liven?

Have you ever felt that the pace of the modern world is letting you down? The constant rush spoils our mindfulness, making us act automatically and not fully live through our emotions. At this point, it really is time to slow down and get to know yourself better. You have probably heard of top ways to slow down, but they don't work for everybody. What can really help is understanding your personality, figuring out how your mind works, and implementing new ideas and habits in your daily routine. This method is a huge help in keeping and maintaining health and beauty; self-discovery reduces stress and anxiety, which, in turn, allows you to develop a positive self-image, feel more confident, and expose the best in you. So, are there any helping tools you can use to start this journey of improvement? There are plenty of apps on the market that assist in various deeds—beautification, fitness trainings, or psychological help. But there is a universal app worth your attention - the Liven app, a self-discovery companion.

What is the Liven app? Liven is an app aimed at helping its user explore their emotional states and capacities, discovering how their brain works and what causes certain reactions. With Liven app, it is easier to figure out the emotional and behavioural dynamics you have developed over the years, find their roots and change them, if necessary. The app offers a variety of features to help you understand yourself and provides some really nontrivial self-care ideas that can benefit you both emotionally and physically. To give you a deep dive into it, here is aLiven app review in detail. How do you start your journey with Liven? The Liven app offers an onboarding test every user should take to receive a personalized program, tailored in a unique way for every customer. The test consists of 20 questions about your habits, decision-making, emotional reactions, and other things that define your behavior. The questions might bring you some insights even while onboarding, so the first impression of Liven might already be quite bright. When you have passed the test, Liven app will define your growth areas to provide the best possible experience of app usage for you. What are the main features of the Liven app? No matter where you decide to start your personal growth journey, Liven can provide you with tools for every option. Here is the list of top features you can use: ●Mood Tracker; ●AI Companion; ●Tests; ●Courses; ●Routine Builder; ●Soundscapes. Let's take a closer look at each of them to discover what every feature is suitable for and how to benefit from it.

Mood Tracker This is the most noticeable feature on the app, and the first one you actually see when you get access to Liven. In here, the app aims at collecting information about how you feel, where you are at the moment of checking in with yourself, and who is your company. Although this is seemingly a lot of personal information that doesn't necessarily need to be shared, in fact, it is useful data for further insights. To start using the Mood Tracker, you have to click on a big cross on your screen, and then choose how you feel. The starting options are: 1. terrible; 2. bad; 3. neutral; 4. good; 5. awesome;

Then, you get the whole emotional menu to choose from and specify what exact feeling (or feelings) you are experiencing at that moment. It is a great practice for self-reflection, as most people do not pay close attention to their emotions. In fact, the majority of your friends, probably including you, can't tell the difference between 'stressed,' 'anxious,' and 'angry,' so thinking about which options to choose will be a good way to learn to identify the feelings. Not only does developing emotional intelligence give you the chance to stay in harmony with yourself, but it also allows you to communicate with others in a more effective way. Then, Liven app will offer you to pick the reasons for the emotional state you have previously chosen. That's when the questions about company, location, and occupation arise. Try not to skip it, but log in the information requested. Thanks to this data, you will later be able to get a fresh perspective on your behavior and the reasons behind it. For example, at some point, you might notice that you always choose 'insecure' when you are with your friends. Hence, you can decide to sort this out and analyze what exactly makes you doubt yourself in their presence. Perhaps this can result in a genuine conversation and improve your relationship, taking it to the next level!

AI Companion If you happen to have any concerns you would like to clarify about your emotional state or wonder about the psychological terms you don't know, or maybe if you simply seek empathy, try Livie, Liven app's AI Companion. This feature works like any other artificial intelligence tool, but with one significant benefit: it does have a tendency to support her interlocutor. Whatever you ask, Livie has an answer to it. Besides, she always starts with some validating comments, which makes the user experience smooth and relaxing. Livie works greatly for giving brief, fast advice on different topics, like 'What are the symptoms of a panic attack?' or 'tips for lonely people.' It is convenient to use during your self-reflection—for example, after checking in on the Mood Tracker. Imagine you chose the 'anxious' option and feel like you need to do something about it. Chatting with Livie about the ways to beat anxiety and manage overwhelming thoughts can provide you with the best ways to succeed. Also, Livie the AI can become a good listening ear when you have nobody by your side to whom you can open up. Livie is supportive but quite objective, so you will get not only verbal petting on the back but also some constructive, helpful guidance on how to end the problem you are experiencing.

Tests To make your self-discovery journey even smoother, the Liven app offers various tests. This is one of the tools designed for better self-awareness: by taking these tests, you explore your personality and get to know yourself better. There are a few options you can choose from. Each test provides bite-sized insights into some of your character traits, habits, or typical reactions. Here are some of the tests you can take: ●Childhood trauma impact. Not every person gets traumatized in their childhood, but those who do don't always remember it. This test allows to uncover the impact a childhood trauma might have on your life, communication with other people, and ability to express yourself. This test highlights your areas of growth and allows to raise your self-awareness, offering you to discover self-care ideas you have not used yet. ●Procrastination scale. If you notice that you tend to put things off, this test will help you picture your behavioral tendencies more clearly. Sometimes, everyone gets to procrastinate on difficult tasks to feel at peace, but in fact, it only increases the levels of stress. Taking this test will help you know how serious the issue is. Therefore, it will be easier for you to estimate the threat it brings to your success and professional performance. ●Adverse childhood experience (ACE. Have you ever thought that the way you respond to stress is overwhelming? Or maybe you have had some emotional challenges in your life? Take an ACE test to reflect on experiences from your past to see how they influence your present. Please note that the results of this test can't be taken as a diagnosis. If you suspect you have worrying symptoms, consider receiving professional medical care. ●Adult ADHD. This is basically a self-report scale to find out if you have any exposed ADHD symptoms. Again, the results better be interpreted by a certified healthcare professional, especially if you are thinking of starting medicated therapy. ●DASS-21. To check if you have any symptoms of stress, anxiety, or depression, take this test. There are 21 questions that precisely pinpoint the areas that lack your attention. The Liven experts insist on taking this test once a week to increase your awareness of your emotional state and its dynamics. ●Love languages. How do you express affection towards your partner? How do you treat and spoil your loved ones? And, most importantly, how do you portray love? Twenty questions in this test help you figure it all out and give you a knowledge base for improving your communication with the ones you cherish. There are even more tests on the app, so you can discover a lot of funny and interesting things about yourself. For better results, take the test that is most relevant for you regularly, like once a month. This will help to realize the progress you are making and get necessary knowledge to reflect on what is changing in your inner state.

Bite-Sized Courses If you would like to broaden your knowledge on the topics connected with emotional reactions and the chemical processes that happen inside your brain, pay attention to Liven's Courses. These are short articles written and approved by real experts in the niche. Getting on Liven, you already get a personalized program. There, you are offered the courses that primarily help you work on the areas of growth your onboarding test has shown. For example, if you found out that you have an issues with procrastination, in within the course you will get a lesson on what procrastination is, where it comes from, and what can be done to improve the situation. Also, there are other topics you can explore—for instance, dopamine, ADHD, or anxiety. Each of the courses contains a number of lessons that provide you with brief yet detailed information on each subject. Taking any of Liven app's courses gives you an opportunity to explore the human mind from a new perspective.

Routine Builder If you are a fan of planning and to-do lists, congrats! Liven offers a feature called Routine Builder for creating daily plans and filling up your routine with useful, important, and nourishing activities. If you don't usually use planners, you would still need to check out this Routine Builder as Liven has a whole new approach to creating to-dos. Yes, you do have an option to type in the activity you need to accomplish during the day. However, there are also some ready categories that you can choose from. Some of them are trivial and convenient, like Chores, where there already are the tasks we often have to do, so you won't need to put them on the list manually—just click on the necessary option, and that will go to your routine. However, some of the categories are rather unusual. For example, the Dopamine Menu. This one is full of fun and useful activities that make you feel excited and happy. You can pick one or a few activities from this list to cheer yourself up at the end of a hard day or even in the afternoon to keep your spirits high. You might also want to take a look at Self-Care category as the activities suggested there are aimed at providing not only physical, but emotional comfort, which creates a balance between the wants and the needs. The Routine Builder in the Liven app is a powerful tool for establishing new and useful habits that will help you maintain your beauty and good mood.

Soundscapes There is quite an unusual tool in the Liven app that can help people struggling with lack of concentration, procrastination, anxiety, or tension. Soundscapes, which are soothing sounds, are created to help the brain relax. Listening to Soundscapes is a way of challenging negative thoughts, improving focus, and clearing the head from all the extra ideas that swirl in there. There is a whole library of sounds that users can try. Deep-focus soundscapes, like brown noise or ocean waves sound, are a great background for work or study. Also, these noises can be used while journaling, which is one of the evidence-based techniques that have been proven to help people sort out the mess in their heads. During the process of writing down the thoughts, just turn on the soundscape that sounds good to you and dive into self-reflection. The sounds of rain and fireplace are classical, universal, and are used by many people around the whole world for better work performance. In the Soundscapes category on the Liven app, you can also find pink and white noises. They might have a different effect on different people: some will feel relaxed listening to them, and some, on the contrary, might experience a boost of energy and a cleared mind. You may want to give them a try to figure out how they work for you! For better experience with Soundscapes, experts strongly advise to wear headphones and make sure the quality of the sound is high.

