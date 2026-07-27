'Livid' Carson Daly 'Exploded' at Costar Vicky Nguyen Off-Air After She Called Him Out for 'Mansplaining' on 'Today,' Claims Source
July 27 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET
Though Carson Daly and Vicky Nguyen brushed off the tension on-air when the latter accused her costar of "mansplaining" during a segment on Today, insiders claimed the colleagues are at odd behinds the scenes.
The incident occurred on the July 17 episode of the NBC show during a segment about outdoor grilling.
'Thank You for Mansplaining That Again'
"The other thing I’ll say if you’re interested in buying a barbecue is, it’s not one of those things where you get what you pay for. The most expensive grill on the market is not necessarily the best," the TRL alum, 53, shared at one point, repeating a comment that came earlier in the episode.
"Yeah. Thank you for mansplaining that again, Carson," Nguyen, 47, quipped as she gave Daly a hug.
Al Roker Reacted to the Diss
"Whoa!" Al Roker expressed in reaction to the jab. "You come for the grill advice, you stay for the ba-boom!"
Daly pretended to look offended and said, "I just am passionate about the grill!"
Despite playing nice on camera, a source told Rob Shuter's Substack, "Carson exploded off-air as soon as they went to commercial. He’s still livid, and Carson can hold a grudge."
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The incident reportedly fueled gossip about what goes down behind closed doors at the network.
"When something like this happens on camera, people naturally wonder what the atmosphere is like when the cameras are off," a second source explained. "These moments don’t happen in a vacuum."
An additional insider noted Nguyen's "response resonated with the staff because they recognized the dynamic immediately."
"Carson would never speak to a man that way — or to Savannah Guthrie," they said. "It’s always the younger female staffers who get interrupted."
Vicky Nguyen Responds to the Drama
Despite The Voice host keeping his cool on-air, some viewers were irate with Nguyen, with the journalist posting an angry email from a viewer on Instagram.
"You owe Mr. Daly an apology for your ‘mansplaining’ comment — it’s actually quite ironic that you’d say that, considering that your pieces are incredibly patronizing," the critic's message read.
"Your work treats viewers as if we’re idiots every time you’re on the screen. I wish one of your cohosts would say to you, ‘Thanks for elite-splaining that to the unwashed masses ahahahahhahahaha’ and give you a phony hug," the harsh message continued. "Get off your high horse, lady. I know this is only being read by an assistant who will never pass it on, but at least I hope it give [sic] you a smile if you find your boss as insufferable as the average viewer does."
Nguyen laughed off the issue, captioning her upload of the email, "It’s hard out here for a consumer reporter."