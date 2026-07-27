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'Livid' Carson Daly 'Exploded' at Costar Vicky Nguyen Off-Air After She Called Him Out for 'Mansplaining' on 'Today,' Claims Source

photo of Carson Daly and Vicky Nguyen
Source: today/nbc

Carson Daly and Vicky Nguyen had an awkward moment on 'Today.'

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July 27 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

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Though Carson Daly and Vicky Nguyen brushed off the tension on-air when the latter accused her costar of "mansplaining" during a segment on Today, insiders claimed the colleagues are at odd behinds the scenes.

The incident occurred on the July 17 episode of the NBC show during a segment about outdoor grilling.

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'Thank You for Mansplaining That Again'

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photo of Vicky Nguyen took a jab at Carson Daly on July 17, accusing him of 'mansplaining' on 'Today.'
Source: today/nbc

Vicky Nguyen took a jab at Carson Daly on July 17, accusing him of 'mansplaining' on 'Today.'

"The other thing I’ll say if you’re interested in buying a barbecue is, it’s not one of those things where you get what you pay for. The most expensive grill on the market is not necessarily the best," the TRL alum, 53, shared at one point, repeating a comment that came earlier in the episode.

"Yeah. Thank you for mansplaining that again, Carson," Nguyen, 47, quipped as she gave Daly a hug.

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Al Roker Reacted to the Diss

photo of Vicky Nguyen and Carson laughed off the awkward moment on-air.
Source: today/nbc

Vicky Nguyen and Carson laughed off the awkward moment on-air.

"Whoa!" Al Roker expressed in reaction to the jab. "You come for the grill advice, you stay for the ba-boom!"

Daly pretended to look offended and said, "I just am passionate about the grill!"

Despite playing nice on camera, a source told Rob Shuter's Substack, "Carson exploded off-air as soon as they went to commercial. He’s still livid, and Carson can hold a grudge."

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photo of Al Roker was shocked at Vicky Nguyen's comment.
Source: today/nbc

Al Roker was shocked at Vicky Nguyen's comment.

The incident reportedly fueled gossip about what goes down behind closed doors at the network.

"When something like this happens on camera, people naturally wonder what the atmosphere is like when the cameras are off," a second source explained. "These moments don’t happen in a vacuum."

An additional insider noted Nguyen's "response resonated with the staff because they recognized the dynamic immediately."

"Carson would never speak to a man that way — or to Savannah Guthrie," they said. "It’s always the younger female staffers who get interrupted."

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Vicky Nguyen Responds to the Drama

photo of Vicky Nguyen shared a hateful message she received after the on-air incident.
Source: @vickynguyentv/instagram

Vicky Nguyen shared a hateful message she received after the on-air incident.

Despite The Voice host keeping his cool on-air, some viewers were irate with Nguyen, with the journalist posting an angry email from a viewer on Instagram.

"You owe Mr. Daly an apology for your ‘mansplaining’ comment — it’s actually quite ironic that you’d say that, considering that your pieces are incredibly patronizing," the critic's message read.

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photo of An insider claimed Carson Daly went off on Vicky Nguyen behind the scenes.
Source: today/nbc

An insider claimed Carson Daly went off on Vicky Nguyen behind the scenes.

"Your work treats viewers as if we’re idiots every time you’re on the screen. I wish one of your cohosts would say to you, ‘Thanks for elite-splaining that to the unwashed masses ahahahahhahahaha’ and give you a phony hug," the harsh message continued. "Get off your high horse, lady. I know this is only being read by an assistant who will never pass it on, but at least I hope it give [sic] you a smile if you find your boss as insufferable as the average viewer does."

Nguyen laughed off the issue, captioning her upload of the email, "It’s hard out here for a consumer reporter."

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