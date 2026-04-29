Livvy Dunne and Bella Thorne's Favorite App, Passes, Just Got a Major Rebrand

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Passes, the creator platform where celebrities are quietly building empires, just rebranded as a "creator accelerator." Here's everything you need to know. If you've been following Livvy Dunne, Bella Thorne, or any large creator lately, you've probably seen them hyping up a platform called Passes. It's where they're dropping exclusive content, chatting with fans in their DMs, and, let's be real, raking in a serious amount of cash. Now, the platform is going through some changes of its own. Passes, the creator app loved by some of the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment, officially announced a full rebrand on Tuesday. New logo, new look, and a whole new way of describing what it actually does. Instead of calling itself a "creator monetization platform," Passes is now going with "creator accelerator."

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The Celebrity-packed Roster Keeps Growing Passes has quietly become one of the most star-studded creator platforms out there. And we're not just talking about influencers with a few hundred thousand followers. Livvy Dunne, the NCAA gymnast who became the highest-earning female college athlete in NIL history, uses Passes to share behind-the-scenes training content and exclusive Q&As with her massive fanbase. Bella Thorne is there too, selling her THORNE jewelry line directly to fans and sharing content they won't see anywhere else. Kygo, the chart-topping DJ with over 2 billion Spotify streams, gives his subscribers access to concert footage, behind-the-scenes moments, and music pre-releases. Grammy-winning songwriter Eric Bellinger, the man behind hits for Usher, Chris Brown, and Justin Bieber, shares exclusive studio sessions on the app. And the list keeps going. SSSniperwolf, one of the most-followed women on YouTube with over 30 million subscribers, is on Passes. Former WWE star CJ Perry (who fans still know as Lana) runs her fan business there. Former U.S. Women's National Team soccer star Ashlyn Harris is on it. So is Fox Sports host Joy Taylor. Pro golfer Charley Hull, who went viral for her cool-girl energy, uses it to connect with fans beyond tournament coverage. Chess streamer Andrea Botez, who basically made chess cool again, is running her fan business on the platform. CrossFit athlete and Wonder Woman actress Brooke Ence is there. And Wall Street Beats, the financial investment community founded by Beats by Dre co-creator Steven Lamar, runs its entire subscription operation on Passes, complete with masterclass courses and one-on-one analyst sessions. If there's a creator category out there, someone huge in that space is more than likely on Passes.

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So What Does "Creator Accelerator" Actually Mean? Good question. The short version: Passes is saying it's not just a place where creators sell exclusive content anymore. It's the full toolkit for running a creator business, and it wants to help those creators grow into something way bigger than a side hustle. "Every creator is an entrepreneur whether they think of themselves that way or not," said Lucy Guo, the founder and CEO of Passes. "And we built Passes to be the platform that helps them run their business like one." Guo, by the way, is a bit of a star in her own right. She co-founded Scale AI before launching Passes in 2022 and has raised $50 million in funding for the company. She's also been pretty outspoken about wanting creators to keep more of what they earn, which is where the whole "accelerator" framing comes in. On Passes, creators can earn through subscriptions, paid DMs, livestreams, merchandise sales, one-on-one video calls, and automated messaging. All in one place. The platform takes just 10%, which is about half of what most other creator platforms charge. Creators get paid out instantly, not weeks later.

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The Money Math is Wild Here's where it gets interesting for anyone paying attention to creator earnings. On most platforms like OnlyFans, creators hand over 20% of everything they make. On Passes, creators keep 90%. For someone making $10,000 a month (which is actually pretty normal for the celebrities on the platform), that's a $1,000 difference every single month. Do the math over a year, and we're talking about real money. It's part of the reason bigger-name celebrities keep signing up. When you're a Grammy winner or a Fox Sports host, keeping an extra 10% of your earnings isn't just a nice bonus. It's tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. And then there's the anti-leak tech. Passes has built-in technology that prevents fans from screenshotting or recording paid content. If you've ever wondered why exclusive content from certain celebrities doesn't immediately leak across the internet within minutes of being posted, this is part of the reason.

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Why the Rebrand Now? The creator economy is exploding. U.S. creator revenue is expected to hit $21 billion in 2026, more than doubling over the last few years. And with that kind of money on the table, the platforms serving creators are racing to differentiate. Passes is betting that the next wave of creator platforms will be defined by the ones that help creators build real, long-term businesses, not just cash in on 15 minutes of viral fame. By calling itself a "creator accelerator," the company is planting a flag on that idea. And for the celebrities and creators who have been quietly using Passes to grow their empires, the rebrand just puts a name on what they've already been doing. Livvy Dunne isn't just posting workout videos. She's building a media company. Bella Thorne isn't just sharing exclusive content. She's running a D2C jewelry business. Wall Street Beats isn't just a subscription. It's a financial education platform with hundreds of paying members. That's what Passes means by creator accelerator. It's the platform where the side hustle ends and the real business begins.