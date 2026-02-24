or
Liza Minnelli Says She Felt Like a 'Prisoner' in 'Insane' Marriage to David Gest: 'I Was Disgusted'

Liza Minnelli opened up about her 'insane' marriage to David Gest in her upcoming memoir.

Feb. 24 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Liza Minnelli opened up about the painful realities of her short-lived marriage to David Gest.

In her upcoming memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This, the legendary performer, 79, reflected on her 2002 union with Gest, describing the relationship as "insane" and deeply damaging.

'Ripped Off and Wounded'

Liza Minnelli said her 16-month marriage 'felt like 16 years.'

Though the pair were only together for 16 months before separating, Minnelli wrote that the time "felt like 16 years."

"I was disgusted, I felt betrayed, humiliated, ripped off, and wounded," she shared, recalling the emotional toll the marriage took on her.

Minnelli claimed that instead of feeling like a partner, she felt trapped.

"I was legally his wife, in truth, I was his prisoner," she said in an excerpt seen by The Times. "Clearly, this insane marriage had to end, and soon."

'Traumatized'

She said she felt like a 'prisoner' while married to David Gest.

According to Minnelli, Gest closely monitored her movements and demanded to know her whereabouts at all times.

In one instance, she recalled being photographed while out to lunch with friends — something she said broke one of his "most important rules."

When she returned home, she alleged he reacted furiously, leaving her shaken and "traumatized."

The Cabaret star also accused Gest of mishandling her finances.

She claimed he had organized an extravagant birthday celebration in her honor, but he had charged the entire event to her credit card.

Minnelli further alleged that many of the gifts she received that night were later returned, with the money kept.

Minnelli alleged Gest controlled her whereabouts and finances.

At the time she met Gest, Minnelli wrote that she had been out of work for a year and was facing serious financial difficulties.

She claimed he showcased his celebrity connections and exaggerated his success, telling her that marrying him would rescue her from destitution.

Chaotic Breakup

The pair finalized their divorce in 2007 after years of legal battles.

Their breakup quickly became contentious.

In 2003, Gest filed a $10 million lawsuit accusing Minnelli of physical abuse during alleged drunken altercations, claiming he suffered amnesia after being struck with a stiletto heel.

He also alleged she was "an alcoholic, overweight, unable to be effectively merchandised."

Minnelli responded by filing a $2 million countersuit, accusing him of stealing from her. The pair finalized their divorce in 2007.

Gest died in 2016 at age 62 after suffering a stroke.

After Gest died, journalist Cindy Adams reflected on his turbulent history with Minnelli in her New York Post column, writing that their marriage "lasted no longer than a colonoscopy," adding, "He really was just a gest."

Adams also claimed Minnelli once referred to her ex as "an a------," though a spokesperson for the star later denied that she had commented on Gest's passing.

