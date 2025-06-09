Looking for Your 'Lizzie McGuire'-Inspired Trip to Italy? Art'otel Rome Piazza Is Exactly What Dreams Are Made Of

Staying at the art'otel Rome Piazza is exactly what dreams are made of.

If you want to live out your Lizzie McGuire Movie fantasies in Italy, the chic five-star hotel with a permanent collection by signature artist Pietro Ruffo is the perfect place to call home in the eternal city.

Mere minutes away from historic locations like the Trevi fountain, the Colosseum and the Lungotevere Castello, this hotspot will make you feel like a king or queen during your European getaway.