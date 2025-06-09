Looking for Your 'Lizzie McGuire'-Inspired Trip to Italy? Art'otel Rome Piazza Is Exactly What Dreams Are Made Of
Staying at the art'otel Rome Piazza is exactly what dreams are made of.
If you want to live out your Lizzie McGuire Movie fantasies in Italy, the chic five-star hotel with a permanent collection by signature artist Pietro Ruffo is the perfect place to call home in the eternal city.
Mere minutes away from historic locations like the Trevi fountain, the Colosseum and the Lungotevere Castello, this hotspot will make you feel like a king or queen during your European getaway.
Grab a Drink and Dine at the YEZI Restaurant & Bar
The YEZI Restaurant & Bar is located right past the lobby and boasts sleek lighting design fixtures to set the mood for a refreshing cocktail.
The dark and sultry vibe of the bar is perfect for a romantic date after a thrilling Vespa ride around the city or having a laugh with a group of friends in the afternoon or right before you turn in for the night.
The Terrace
Sip on drinks curated by Groups Bars Manager Alessandro Mannello and head of mixology Gianluca Mantovani while you soak up the sunshine on the eatery's terrace. The drinks feature fresh ingredients and bold presentations that will wow your Instagram followers.
The design on the wall — which is by Ruffo — is inspired by astrology and features all of the zodiac signs as you make your way down the outside space.
The YEZI Restaurant cooks up modern Asian Cuisine, specializing in the art of dim sum. Conceptualized by Chef Werner Seebach and Head Chef Giordano Gianforchetti, the menu features dishes such as dim sum, sashimi, yakitori and more.
Spacious Rooms and Suites
After galivanting through the streets of Rome, relax and unwind in a spacious suite adorned with pieces of Ruffo's iconic artwork. Most living spaces are equipped with balconies overlooking stunning views of the city.
If you want to splurge like you are the hottest pop star in Italy, the masterpiece suite boasts 52 square meters, a large private balcony with lounge chairs to catch some rays from the privacy of your own room, a large bathtub and Vinyl record player.
The Most Welcoming Staff
The friendly and attentive staff offers around the clock service. If you're tired from your night out on the town to make it downstairs for their five-star breakfast, room service will bring the gourmet meal directly to you.
If you are looking to see the city on the back of a Vespa just like Lizzie, ask the front desk about setting up a sidecar tour, which will make you feel like you are starring in your own Italian movie.