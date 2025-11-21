llc annual report and tax filing requirements in florida

When you start a construction company or any other business in Florida, maintaining compliance with state regulations is crucial. Once you’ve learned how to form an LLC in Florida, the next important step is ensuring your company stays in good standing with the state by meeting annual filing and tax requirements. Filing your LLC Annual Report each year keeps your business active and helps you avoid penalties or even dissolution. Let’s explore how the annual report and tax obligations work for Florida LLCs.

What Is an Annual Report for Florida LLCs?

An annual report is a document that every limited liability company (LLC) in Florida must file with the Florida Department of State. It is not a financial statement but a way to confirm or update essential business information. The report helps the state maintain accurate public records about registered businesses.

Each year, the report verifies key details, such as:

The LLC’s name and principal business address

The mailing address

The names and addresses of members or managers

The registered agent’s name and address

The purpose of this requirement is simple: to ensure that your business details are current and accessible. Whether you operate a small online store or start a construction company, the state expects all registered LLCs to file this report to maintain transparency and accountability.

When Do You Need to File the Annual Report?

In Florida, the annual report for LLCs is due by May 1 each year. It must be filed electronically through the Florida Department of State’s website. The filing window opens on January 1, and it is recommended to file early to avoid last-minute issues or penalties.

If the report is not submitted by the deadline, a late fee is applied. Continued non-compliance can even lead to administrative dissolution, resulting in the loss of your business's active status and legal protection. Once dissolved, you would need to reapply and pay reinstatement fees to operate again.

What Is the Cost to File a Florida LLC Annual Report?

The filing fee for a Florida LLC Annual Report is currently $138.75. This fee must be paid every year when you submit your report. If you’re late, an additional penalty of $400 applies, making timely submission a smart move to save money and maintain compliance.

How to File Your Annual Report

Once you know how to become an LLC in Florida, filing your annual report becomes part of your yearly business routine. Here’s a simple step-by-step process:

Visit the Florida Department of State’s Sunbiz website. Locate your business using the official business name or document number. Review and update the required information, such as your mailing address or registered agent details. Pay the filing fee online. Save your confirmation for your records.

If you use MyCorporation’s annual report filing service, you can have professionals handle the paperwork and deadlines for you, ensuring your business stays in good standing year after year.