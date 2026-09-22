Looksmaxxer Clavicular Charged With Criminal Rape and Drugging Over Alleged Minor Encounter

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Controversial Looksmaxxer streamer Clavicular has been charged with serious offences over an alleged encounter with a minor. According to court records obtained by The Bulwark, the infamous “manosphere” streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, was criminally charged with rape, drugging a person for s--, and providing alcohol to a minor for an assault that prosecutors said happened on May 23, 2025, in Cape Cod.

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Source: @CLAVICULAR0/INSTAGRAM Controversial Looksmaxxer streamer Clavicular was charged with serious offences over an alleged encounter with a minor.

The documents reveal very sparse details about the alleged assault. The filings do not name a victim either, in line with Massachusetts’ laws regarding sexual violence. However, the date, location, and charges appear to line up with accusations made by another content creator in a civil lawsuit filed against Peters in Miami-Dade County in April: Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, aka Alorah Ziva. If convicted, the rape charge alone could land him in a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and would require him to register as a s-- offender.

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Alorah Ziva Sued Clavicular Over an Unwanted Sexual Encounter

Source: @CLAVICULAR0/INSTAGRAM Clavicular was criminally charged with rape, drugging a person for s--, and providing alcohol to a minor for an assault.

Earlier this year, Mendoza sued Peters for battery, fraud, and emotional distress over an alleged unwanted sexual encounter. Per her claims, Peters reportedly paid for an Uber to bring her to his family home in Cape Cod, and Mendoza went in hopes that meeting with the streamer would help boost her own career. However, when she got there, Peters allegedly loaded Mendoza, who was underage, up with “excessive amounts of alcohol.”

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Source: @CLAVICULAR0/INSTAGRAM Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza sued Clavicular for battery, fraud, and emotional distress over an alleged unwanted sexual encounter.

“Peters then had s-- with Mendoza while she was knowingly intoxicated, to the point where she was unable to give consent,” the court document states. “That morning, while Mendoza was asleep, she woke up with Peters penetrating her and having s-- with her, again without her consent.” After that encounter, Peters reportedly sent her away in an Uber and didn’t see her for six months, according to the lawsuit.

Clavicular Blasted the Suit Filed by Mendoza

Source: @CLAVICULAR0/INSTAGRAM Clavicular blasted Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza's April suit through his X handle.