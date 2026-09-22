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Looksmaxxer Clavicular Charged With Criminal Rape and Drugging Over Alleged Minor Encounter

Photo of Clavicular
Source: @CLAVICULAR0/INSTAGRAM

Clavicular has been slapped with multiple charges over an alleged encounter with a minor.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 8:07 a.m. ET

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Controversial Looksmaxxer streamer Clavicular has been charged with serious offences over an alleged encounter with a minor.

According to court records obtained by The Bulwark, the infamous “manosphere” streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, was criminally charged with rape, drugging a person for s--, and providing alcohol to a minor for an assault that prosecutors said happened on May 23, 2025, in Cape Cod.

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Image of controversial Looksmaxxer streamer Clavicular was charged with serious offences over an alleged encounter with a minor.
Source: @CLAVICULAR0/INSTAGRAM

Controversial Looksmaxxer streamer Clavicular was charged with serious offences over an alleged encounter with a minor.

The documents reveal very sparse details about the alleged assault.

The filings do not name a victim either, in line with Massachusetts’ laws regarding sexual violence.

However, the date, location, and charges appear to line up with accusations made by another content creator in a civil lawsuit filed against Peters in Miami-Dade County in April: Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, aka Alorah Ziva.

If convicted, the rape charge alone could land him in a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and would require him to register as a s-- offender.

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Alorah Ziva Sued Clavicular Over an Unwanted Sexual Encounter

Image of Clavicular was criminally charged with rape, drugging a person for s--, and providing alcohol to a minor for an assault.
Source: @CLAVICULAR0/INSTAGRAM

Clavicular was criminally charged with rape, drugging a person for s--, and providing alcohol to a minor for an assault.

Earlier this year, Mendoza sued Peters for battery, fraud, and emotional distress over an alleged unwanted sexual encounter.

Per her claims, Peters reportedly paid for an Uber to bring her to his family home in Cape Cod, and Mendoza went in hopes that meeting with the streamer would help boost her own career.

However, when she got there, Peters allegedly loaded Mendoza, who was underage, up with “excessive amounts of alcohol.”

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Image of Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza sued Clavicular for battery, fraud, and emotional distress over an alleged unwanted sexual encounter.
Source: @CLAVICULAR0/INSTAGRAM

Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza sued Clavicular for battery, fraud, and emotional distress over an alleged unwanted sexual encounter.

“Peters then had s-- with Mendoza while she was knowingly intoxicated, to the point where she was unable to give consent,” the court document states. “That morning, while Mendoza was asleep, she woke up with Peters penetrating her and having s-- with her, again without her consent.”

After that encounter, Peters reportedly sent her away in an Uber and didn’t see her for six months, according to the lawsuit.

Clavicular Blasted the Suit Filed by Mendoza

Image of Clavicular blasted Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza's April suit through his X handle.
Source: @CLAVICULAR0/INSTAGRAM

Clavicular blasted Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza's April suit through his X handle.

Although he didn't directly address the allegations against him in Mendoza's criminal case, Peters blasted the fellow influencer's April suit through his X handle on Monday night.

“Trying to get my attention in anyway [sic] possible, a lawsuit? Seriously … really petty of you,” he wrote in the tweet.

His lawyer also filed a motion to dismiss several counts of the civil lawsuit in July.

Meanwhile, a representative for Peters claimed in a statement to TMZ that Mendoza added the sexual assault count to the lawsuit months after it was initially filed.

The rep also said Peters was more than able to refute her claims, and that the criminal case was later filed when “[s]he and her lawyer then go to police.”

“Clavicular has not been physically served. As usual, the Bulwark is exaggerating the status of a case to boost traffic,” the rep added in another statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

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