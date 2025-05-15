Lorde Makes Shocking Admission About Her 'Gender Identity': 'I'm a Woman Except for the Days When I'm a Man'

"[Chappell Roan] asked me this," Lorde recalled to an outlet. "She was like, 'So, are you nonbinary now?' And I was like, 'I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.'"

The same lyrics are featured in Lorde's upcoming album, Virgin, to be released on June 27.

She admitted the answer she gave Roan was "not very satisfying," but a part of her was "really resistant to boxing it up."

Lorde described herself as "in the middle gender-wise." She still goes by she/her pronouns and renders herself a cis woman.