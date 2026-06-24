Inside the Wild Lorena Bobbitt Case — 33 Years After She Sliced Off Her Husband John Wayne Bobbitt's Manhood

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33 years have passed since Lorena Bobbitt infamously cut off her husband John Wayne Bobbitt's p---- with a kitchen knife at their home in Manassas, Va,. while he was sleeping. The shocking incident took place on June 23, 1993, and she claimed she sliced off his manhood as an act of self-defense after he allegedly abused her.

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Both Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt Were Not Charged With Any Wrongdoing

Source: MEGA Lorena Bobbitt infamously chopped off her husband John Wayne Bobbitt's genitalia on June 23, 1993.

After the harrowing moment, Lorena, now 56, was pushed into the true crime spotlight when she was put on trial for malicious wounding. She alleged John, now 59, raped and abused her, accusations he denied in court. She stated at the time that on the night of June 23, John assaulted her before going to sleep following a heavy night of drinking. He was ultimately acquitted of marital sexual assault, while Lorena was exonerated of her count by reason of temporary insanity. She was ordered to go to a mental hospital for treatment and was released after 45 days.

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Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt Married in 1989

Source: ABC News John Bobbitt opened up to ABC in 2019 about the aftermath of the case.

John's genitals were successfully reattached by doctors soon after the incident took place. Lorena had thrown the severed member out of her car window after driving off, and police later found the appendage. Lorena, who was born in Ecuador and raised in Venezuela, tied the knot with John in 1989 after meeting a year prior at a Marine Corps officers' ball. They officially divorced in 1995 after six years of marriage. The domestic violence advocate immigrated to Virginia on a student visa soon after she finished high school. "I thought John was very handsome. Blue eyes. A man in a uniform, you know? He was almost like a symbol — a Marine, fighting for the country. I believed in this beautiful country," she told Vanity Fair in a 2018 profile. "I was swept off my feet. I wanted my American Dream."

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Source: Amazon Prime Video Lorena Bobbitt alleged John Wayne Bobbitt raped and abused her.

"I didn't want to teach him a lesson," she added. "No, it was survival. Life and death. I was fearing for my life." Lorena got candid about the reported abuse she suffered at the hands of the former Marine, telling ABC News in 1993 how the situation became violent one month after their wedding. "Every time he will hit me, he will just try to force me into the s-- again," she claimed. "It will be in the floor. He just trapped me. I feel trapped." According to ABC, police responded to several domestic violence complaints from the couple's residence. The same year the incident took place, Lorena tried to obtain a protective order against John. However, she left the police station before it was completed.

Where Are Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt Now?

Source: ABC News John Wayne and Lorena Bobbitt were married from 1989 until 1995.