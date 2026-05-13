Lori Loughlin Looks Like Her Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli's Twin in Flawless Video: Watch

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Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli looked more like sisters than a mother-daughter duo in a recent sweet social media moment. In a clip posted via Instagram on Tuesday, May 12, Giannulli did her mom's makeup while promoting a product for her new brand o.piccola.

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Mom Lori Loughlin Steps in to Support

Source: @oliviajade/Instagram Olivia Jade Giannulli teased her mom Lori Loughlin for having 'older skin.'

The Full House alum, 61, who played Aunt Becky on the sitcom from 1988-1995, was a good sport, despite Giannulli admitting she used her because she has “older skin.” In the Instagram caption, Giannulli wrote, “you can still match with Aunt Becks ❤️ ft. shade medium (but it’s selling quick!!!) @opiccola shade medium & dark are still available 🫶🫶🫶🫶 so unbelievably grateful thank you.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Olivia Jade Giannulli did her mom Lori Loughlin's makeup in a sweet video.

In the clip, Giannulli, 26, brushed makeup on Loughlin who chose shade medium, bronzer and highlight. “I could fall asleep,” Loughlin said. “Oh, that looks pretty.” Giannulli responded, “It’s giving cheek bone.” Loughlin replied, “I love that. Just a little color. A little glow. That’s beautiful.”

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Lori Loughlin Laughed Off Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli's 'Older Skin' Comment

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Source: MEGA Olivia Jade Giannulli pointed out that her mom Lori Loughlin had 'older skin.'

Giannulli admitted, “People were asking me if it works on older skin.” Loughlin winced, “What are you saying?” “Sorry,” Giannulli said. “Not that you have old skin.” Smiling and laughing, Loughlin responded, “I have old skin. Let’s call a spade a spade.” When complete, Giannulli said, “Gorge.” Loughlin said, “What’s nice is that you don’t even feel it. It’s not sticky. It’s really – wow. Liv, you know what? I’m so proud of you. I know how hard you worked on this. It really, really is gorgeous. I love you.” Loughlin kissed Giannulli on her cheek. “Love you,” Loughlin said. Giannulli replied, “Love you.” The Full House family weighed in. Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, wrote “Love you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” then added “Also, can’t wait to try! 😍” Dave Coulier’s wife, Melissa Coulier, wrote, “Beauties. Love you both much!! ❤️❤️ So excited for mine to arrive.”

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Olivia Jade Giannulli Opened Up About Beauty Brand

Source: MEGA Olivia Jade Giannulli's new business is a 'one-woman show.'

Giannulli recently spoke to People about the brand, which she has been working on since 2021, as a “one-woman show.” "I'm just so nervous to put something out for the first time, and I really want it to be perfect," she told the news outlet. The Bronze and Glow Balm sells for $44, and is available in medium, light and dark. "I feel like that's something I really felt was missing, something small and easy to throw in your carry-on or suitcase or whatever and just both sides actually work," Giannulli explained. "I feel like [with dual-ended] products, one side is great, the other side is whatever."

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Family Approves!

Source: MEGA Olivia Jade Giannulli tested products out on her family, which includes sister Isabella Rose Giannulli, left, and mom Lori Loughlin, center.