Lost Wages After a Vehicle Crash: What Matters, What Doesn't, and How a Car Accident Attorney Proves It?

After being involved in a car accident in San Diego, many things become uncertain. You may be unclear about the total recovery time or when you can return to work. However, the bills will not wait! From house rent to groceries and energy bills, everything has to be paid on time. If you are not in a position to return to work immediately, that lost income can seriously affect your recovery.

The good thing is that under California law, you can claim compensation for lost wages caused by someone else's negligence. The hurdle is convincing your insurance firm about the same. To get compensation for your lost wages, you need solid evidence, persistence, and the proper legal guidance. This is why you should select a trusted and senior car accident lawyer. They can help you understand the process for obtaining compensation for your lost wages.

What is covered under lost wages after a car crash?

Many people think lost wages refer to the salary lost, but that is not true. Covered factors may include:

Missed bonuses or commissions,

Lost shifts or scheduled overtime,

Hourly or salaried income,

Missed freelance gigs,

Sick days or paid time off.

Individuals involved in self-employment or gig economy jobs can claim missed client work and business opportunities under this category.