Louis Tomlinson 'Really Likes' New Girlfriend Zara McDermott: 'He Wants to Have a Proper Relationship'

Composite photo of Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott.
Source: mega;@zara_mcdermott/instagram

A source said singer Louis Tomlinson has 'very high hopes' when it comes to his new romance with Zara McDermott.

By:

June 7 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Singer Louis Tomlinson and reality star Zara McDermott have been romantically linked for just a few months, but a source said their relationship already seems to be headed to something more serious than a fling.

"Things are very new with Zara but he’s excited, he really likes her," a source shared of Tomlinson, 33.

Louis Tomlinson 'Has Very High Hopes' for His Relationship With Zara McDermott

Source: mega

A source said Louis Tomlinson wants 'a proper relationship' with Zara McDermott.

"He has very high hopes for things with Zara," the insider told a news outlet. "He really wants to have a proper relationship — he is happiest and more grounded that way — but he’s vowing that he’s not going to race into anything too fast because he has always made that mistake in the past."

"Louis is a relationship guy, so there is a very good chance this will be something significant, that’s what he says he wants," the source said.

When Did the Stars Begin Dating?

Source: @zara_mcdermott/instagram

The insider gushed the stars are 'both in the honeymoon phase.'

While the Love Island U.K. alum, 28, "just got out of a long relationship" with Made in Chelsea costar Sam Thompson, 32, she "seems to have jumped into this with both feet" as well.

"They’re both in the honeymoon phase," the insider gushed.

Despite neither of them commenting on their relationship, they've been packing on the PDA since they were first linked in March.

When the two were spotted on a dinner date at a hotel, an eyewitness spilled, "Louis and Zara were having a great time. They were touching hands over the table and looked so happy and relaxed."

They were also seen kissing and holding hands in April.

Source: @zara_mcdermott/instagram

Social media activity revealed the reality star is friendly with some of the singer's siblings.

It's unclear how the two met, though two of the singer's sisters, Lottie and Phoebe Tomlinson, appear to be friends with the TV personality, with both of them having commented on some of Zara's Instagram photos.

The One Direction star's most famous romance was with model Eleanor Calder, 32, whom he dated on and off from 2011 to 2022.

The Singer Has a Son With Briana Jungwirth

The One Direction star co-parents son Freddie with Briana Jungwirth.

During one of the exes' breaks, the "Bigger Than Me" artist fathered a child, 9-year-old son Freddie, with stylist Briana Jungwirth, 32, whom he briefly dated.

"Louis is happy and very excited about becoming a dad and he thinks Briana will be an amazing mother. It was a surprise at first, but he and Briana are very, very close friends and this has brought them even closer," a source told a publication at the time.

