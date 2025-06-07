Louis Tomlinson 'Really Likes' New Girlfriend Zara McDermott: 'He Wants to Have a Proper Relationship'

While the Love Island U.K. alum, 28, "just got out of a long relationship" with Made in Chelsea costar Sam Thompson, 32, she "seems to have jumped into this with both feet" as well.

"They’re both in the honeymoon phase," the insider gushed.

Despite neither of them commenting on their relationship, they've been packing on the PDA since they were first linked in March.

When the two were spotted on a dinner date at a hotel, an eyewitness spilled, "Louis and Zara were having a great time. They were touching hands over the table and looked so happy and relaxed."

They were also seen kissing and holding hands in April.