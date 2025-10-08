Louis Tomlinson Insists He's 'Still Living' With Grief in Rare Comment About Liam Payne's 'Unjust' Death

Article continues below advertisement

Louis Tomlinson is still processing the loss of his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. The pop star, 33, made a rare comment about his friend, nearly one year after his tragic death. Payne passed away at age 31 after falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina. Toxicological exams showed alcohol, cocaine and a prescribed antidepressant in his system before the accident.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne were members of One Direction.

"It was really, really, impossibly difficult for me to deal with losing Liam," Tomlinson revealed in a Tuesday, October 7, interview with Rolling Stone. "Naively, I thought that because at this point, I’m relatively well versed in grief for my age, that it might soften the blow." He lost his mother, Johannah Deakin, to leukemia at age 43 in 2016. Just three years later, his sister Félicité Tomlinson died at age 18 from an overdose. The singer admitted he was "super-naïve" in thinking Liam's death would be easier to swallow. "It’s very different," he said. "I’ve never lost a friend before." The X Factor alum struggled most during the 15th anniversary of One Direction in July. Although he previously felt "sick of nostalgia," he felt a responsibility to honor his late band member. "It was really uncomfortable, actually, the 15th anniversary, because the [collective] feeling to celebrate is as important — if not more important than ever — on behalf of Liam," he said. "You know, there’s still a level in my head [where it feels] unjust and frustrating that he’s not with us anymore. So, it just brought up those feelings, although I’m still living with them anyway."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne were close friends.

Louis cherishes Liam as the "safest pair of hands" in the band, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan. The boys were brought together to form a group by judge Simon Cowell on X Factor in 2010. "We were all just so amateur, but he was already where he needed to be by the time he did his first audition," Louis recalled. "None of us would have admitted it at the time, because you have a lot of pride as a young lad, but we all looked up to him like that." The musician also revealed that Liam was "a very misunderstood person" by the public. "If there is ever any judgment on his character, I think nine times out of 10, you can reflect on that, and the reflection is that he was someone who just wanted to be liked," he said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Louis Tomlinson Mourns Liam Payne's Death

Source: MEGA One Direction split in 2015.

Louis paid tribute to Liam in an October 17, 2024, Instagram post. "I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul," he wrote. "I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for. Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band. And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction."

Source: MEGA Liam Payne passed away in October 2024.