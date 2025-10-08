Louis Tomlinson Insists He's 'Still Living' With Grief in Rare Comment About Liam Payne's 'Unjust' Death
Oct. 8 2025, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
Louis Tomlinson is still processing the loss of his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.
The pop star, 33, made a rare comment about his friend, nearly one year after his tragic death.
Payne passed away at age 31 after falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina. Toxicological exams showed alcohol, cocaine and a prescribed antidepressant in his system before the accident.
"It was really, really, impossibly difficult for me to deal with losing Liam," Tomlinson revealed in a Tuesday, October 7, interview with Rolling Stone. "Naively, I thought that because at this point, I’m relatively well versed in grief for my age, that it might soften the blow."
He lost his mother, Johannah Deakin, to leukemia at age 43 in 2016. Just three years later, his sister Félicité Tomlinson died at age 18 from an overdose.
The singer admitted he was "super-naïve" in thinking Liam's death would be easier to swallow.
"It’s very different," he said. "I’ve never lost a friend before."
The X Factor alum struggled most during the 15th anniversary of One Direction in July. Although he previously felt "sick of nostalgia," he felt a responsibility to honor his late band member.
"It was really uncomfortable, actually, the 15th anniversary, because the [collective] feeling to celebrate is as important — if not more important than ever — on behalf of Liam," he said. "You know, there’s still a level in my head [where it feels] unjust and frustrating that he’s not with us anymore. So, it just brought up those feelings, although I’m still living with them anyway."
Louis cherishes Liam as the "safest pair of hands" in the band, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan. The boys were brought together to form a group by judge Simon Cowell on X Factor in 2010.
"We were all just so amateur, but he was already where he needed to be by the time he did his first audition," Louis recalled. "None of us would have admitted it at the time, because you have a lot of pride as a young lad, but we all looked up to him like that."
The musician also revealed that Liam was "a very misunderstood person" by the public.
"If there is ever any judgment on his character, I think nine times out of 10, you can reflect on that, and the reflection is that he was someone who just wanted to be liked," he said.
- Nicole Scherzinger Reveals Heartfelt Last Messages to Liam Payne Before His Untimely Death: 'Such a Good Heart'
- Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Shares Heartbreaking Birthday Tribute for Late Singer: 'I've Been Struggling'
- AJ McLean Remembers 'Freaking Legend' Liam Payne After His 'Horrible' Death: 'Our Lives Were Parallel'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Louis Tomlinson Mourns Liam Payne's Death
Louis paid tribute to Liam in an October 17, 2024, Instagram post.
"I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul," he wrote. "I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for. Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band. And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction."
The "Best Song Ever" artist continued, "His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam. A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life."
He concluded, "I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be. I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X."