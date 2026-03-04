Ex-Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts Found Guilty of Sleeping With Son's 16-Year-Old Friend While in Office

Former Lousiana Mayor Misty Roberts was convicted on two felony charges after sleeping with her son's 16-year-old pal.

