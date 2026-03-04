Ex-Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts Found Guilty of Sleeping With Son's 16-Year-Old Friend While in Office
March 4 2026, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts was convicted of having s-- with a minor in 2024 — while still in office and leading a population of under 10,000.
The small-city mayor was found guilty of sleeping with her son's 16-year-old friend during an alcohol-filled pool party, reports from local news outlets revealed.
Roberts' trial lasted less than an hour before the 43-year-old former was convicted on two felony charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
