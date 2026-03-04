or
Ex-Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts Has 'No Apology' for Bedding Son's 16-Year-Old Friend as She's 'Very Disappointed' in Guilty Verdict

Source: facebook, louisiana state police

Misty Roberts faces up 17 years in prison for having s-- with a minor.

March 4 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Former Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts is not feeling remorseful after being found guilty of sleeping with her teenage son's friend while still in office in 2024.

The small-town mayor's lawyer Todd Clemons told an outlet following the verdict on Tuesday, March 3, that his client is "very, very disappointed" in the outcome, adding, "At this particular point, there's no apology that I'm gonna give on her behalf."

Clemons also said that Roberts, 43, insists she's innocent and intends to appeal her conviction, which could see her spend up to 17 years behind bars. The local politician's sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

Former Mayor's Son Witnessed Mom Having S-- With His Friend

image of The former Louisiana mayor maintains her innocence.
Source: kplc

The former Louisiana mayor maintains her innocence.

Local news outlets revealed that Roberts had s-- with the 16-year-old boy at her son's birthday party after providing guests with alcohol.

Her son reportedly told Child Advocacy Center officials she and his friend were alone at one point upstairs. "They were — just, like — they were having s--," he said, adding that she claimed to not remember what happened.

The teenage victim also told the jury that he was drunk when he and Roberts engaged in sexual relations.

Misty Roberts' Daughter Saw Her Mom and the 16-Year-Old Boy 'on Top of Each Other'

image of There is allegedly footage of Misty Roberts having s-- with the minor.
Source: City of DeRidder

There is allegedly footage of Misty Roberts having s-- with the minor.

Additionally, the ex-mayor of DeRidder's younger daughter described witnessing her mom and the boy "on top of each other" that night.

Roberts' nephew also said he saw his aunt and friend "doing stuff" on a couch during the party, telling investigators, "From what I gathered, they were f---ing."

Court records also revealed that Roberts’ son and nephew allegedly took footage of her with the victim.

local crime

DoorDash Delivered Emergency Contraception to Misty Roberts' Home

image of The disgraced politician was arrested days after resigning in 2024.
Source: kplc

The disgraced politician was arrested days after resigning in 2024.

Moreover, the disgraced politician had the "morning-after pill" delivered to her home via DoorDash following the incident. The driver testified that he brought the emergency contraceptive to the house.

It was also revealed during her trial that the victim’s mother texted Roberts to voice concerns about her getting pregnant by the minor, though the convicted predator claimed she was on birth control.

Misty Roberts Confessed to Her Ex-Husband

image of Misty Roberts will be sentenced on April 17.
Source: kplc

Misty Roberts will be sentenced on April 17.

Roberts' ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, told jurors that while she's maintained her innocence, she confessed the crime to him privately.

The Louisiana mom, who was in her second term as mayor, was arrested days after she resigned from office as the scandal came to light.

Roberts was allowed to walk free from the courthouse on Tuesday, though she'll be sentenced on April 17 and is required to register as a Tier 1 s-- offender.

