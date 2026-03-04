NEWS Ex-Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts Has 'No Apology' for Bedding Son's 16-Year-Old Friend as She's 'Very Disappointed' in Guilty Verdict Source: facebook, louisiana state police Misty Roberts faces up 17 years in prison for having s-- with a minor. Allie Fasanella March 4 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Former Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts is not feeling remorseful after being found guilty of sleeping with her teenage son's friend while still in office in 2024. The small-town mayor's lawyer Todd Clemons told an outlet following the verdict on Tuesday, March 3, that his client is "very, very disappointed" in the outcome, adding, "At this particular point, there's no apology that I'm gonna give on her behalf." Clemons also said that Roberts, 43, insists she's innocent and intends to appeal her conviction, which could see her spend up to 17 years behind bars. The local politician's sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

Former Mayor's Son Witnessed Mom Having S-- With His Friend

Source: kplc The former Louisiana mayor maintains her innocence.

Local news outlets revealed that Roberts had s-- with the 16-year-old boy at her son's birthday party after providing guests with alcohol. Her son reportedly told Child Advocacy Center officials she and his friend were alone at one point upstairs. "They were — just, like — they were having s--," he said, adding that she claimed to not remember what happened. The teenage victim also told the jury that he was drunk when he and Roberts engaged in sexual relations.

Misty Roberts' Daughter Saw Her Mom and the 16-Year-Old Boy 'on Top of Each Other'

Source: City of DeRidder There is allegedly footage of Misty Roberts having s-- with the minor.

Additionally, the ex-mayor of DeRidder's younger daughter described witnessing her mom and the boy "on top of each other" that night. Roberts' nephew also said he saw his aunt and friend "doing stuff" on a couch during the party, telling investigators, "From what I gathered, they were f---ing." Court records also revealed that Roberts’ son and nephew allegedly took footage of her with the victim.

DoorDash Delivered Emergency Contraception to Misty Roberts' Home

Source: kplc The disgraced politician was arrested days after resigning in 2024.

Moreover, the disgraced politician had the "morning-after pill" delivered to her home via DoorDash following the incident. The driver testified that he brought the emergency contraceptive to the house. It was also revealed during her trial that the victim’s mother texted Roberts to voice concerns about her getting pregnant by the minor, though the convicted predator claimed she was on birth control.

Misty Roberts Confessed to Her Ex-Husband

Source: kplc Misty Roberts will be sentenced on April 17.