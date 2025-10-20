Louvre Museum Heist: Thieves Saw Through Glass in Shocking Video of Brazen Paris Robbery — Watch

Article continues below advertisement

A video has emerged of thieves in the act as they conducted a wild jewelry heist at Paris' Louvre Museum on Sunday, October 19. In a clip shared to social media, a suspect can be seen dressed in what looked like a construction worker's uniform as the alleged criminal used a small chainsaw to cut through glass cases holding some of France's priceless jewels. Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the brazen robbery could have been ordered by a collector and warned that members of organized crime may be involved.

Paris Museum Heist Likely Part of Larger Organized Crime

Source: MEGA Thieves used a small chainsaw to break into glass cases holding priceless French jewels.

If a collector is responsible for the heist, Beccuau is optimistic that the stolen jewels could be returned in good condition once recovered. Beccuau revealed a second theory behind the robbery, sharing that it could involve drug traffickers orchestrating the heist to launder profits from their criminal operations distributing illegal substances.

Prosecutor Suggests Heist Could Be Tied to Drug Trafficking

Source: MEGA The suspects disguised themselves as construction workers and used a ladder lift to reach the second floor.

"Nowadays, anything can be linked to drug trafficking, given the significant sums of money obtained from drug trafficking," the prosecutor acknowledged. France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez also provided an update on Sunday's heist, noting the investigation had been taken over by a special police unit specifically tasked with solving major robberies.

How Did Thieves Pull Off the Louvre Museum Heist?

Source: MEGA The heist occurred at 9:30 a.m. local time in Paris on Sunday, October 19.

Masked thieves reportedly arrived at the Louvre at 9:30 a.m. local time, shortly after the most famous museum in France opened to visitors. Four suspects showed up at the scene with a vehicle-mounted mechanical lift while disguised as construction workers. They used the machine's ladder to gain access to the Galerie d'Apollon (Gallery of Apollo) through a balcony close to the River Seine.

Les images du cambriolage du Louvre (document BFMTV) pic.twitter.com/FciPpaXTMA — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 19, 2025 Source: @BFMTV/X

Photos circulating across the media revealed a ladder leading up to a first-floor window. Two of the robbers managed to get inside by cutting through the window with power tools. Security guards were then threatened and forced to evacuate the premises, allowing the thieves to use their small chainsaw and cut through two display cases containing prized jewels. At least one of the three rooms raided during the heist allegedly had no CCTV cameras. Those involved in the crime were only inside for four minutes and managed to escape on two scooters by 9:38 a.m.

What Was Stolen From the Louvre Museum?

Source: MEGA Eight items were stolen as a result of the heist.