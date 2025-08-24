'Love Is Blind' Season 9: Everything to Know About Netflix's Hit Reality Dating Series
Is There 'Love Is Blind' Season 9?
Before Love Is Blind Season 8 premiered on Valentine's Day 2025, Netflix officially renewed the hit reality dating series for Seasons 9 and 10. The casting for the season began as early as August 2023.
Where Is 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 Set?
During the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion, the Minnesota Vikings' Josh Metellus and the Denver Broncos' Alex Singleton announced where the next season of the Netflix series will take place.
Metellus said, "I want to thank you for coming to the Twin Cities. I'm excited to pass the ball to the next season."
Meanwhile, Singleton virtually caught a football before confirming that Love Is Blind Season 9 will be set in Denver, Colo.
Who Is in the Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 9?
As of press time, Netflix has not released the cast list for Love Is Blind Season 9.
But, just like its first eight seasons, the upcoming installment features "singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them," the official synopsis reads.
It adds, "Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind."
When Does 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 Premiere?
Love Is Blind Season 9 will premiere its first six episodes on Netflix on October 1, Tudum confirmed.
Episodes 7 to 9 will arrive on October 8, while Episodes 10 to 12 will air on October 15. The remaining two episodes, Episode 13 (The Weddings) and Episode 14 (The Reunion), will hit the streaming platform on October 22 and 24, respectively.