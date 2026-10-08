'Love Island' Has Two Homes and You Can Only See One: The Reality TV Fan’s Streaming Geography Problem

Article continues below advertisement

The villa looks the same in Mallorca and in Fiji. Who gets to watch it, and when, depends almost entirely on which side of the Atlantic the viewer is sitting. Same Villa, Different Broadcaster In the United States, Love Island USA lives on Peacock, where it moved from CBS in 2022 and became a summer obsession. The British original airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX, a service that only works with a UK connection. American fans can find the UK seasons on Hulu, but the episodes typically trail the British broadcast, and the spoilers arrive first, courtesy of every fan account on social media. Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise runs into the same wall from the other direction. In Britain, much of the catalog sits on Hayu, NBCUniversal’s reality-only service, which does not operate in the US at all. None of this is accidental. Broadcasters buy rights territory by territory, and the price of a hit format depends on keeping each market exclusive.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Your Account Changes When the Map Does Streaming platforms decide what to show based on the IP address a device connects from, not the country printed on the credit card. That is why a Peacock subscriber in London sees a much thinner menu, and why ITVX simply refuses to play outside the UK. Services also run active checks for traffic that comes from known VPN servers, and those checks get stricter every season. The practical consequence for fans is that a tool that worked during last summer’s season may fail at the first episode of this one, so the useful question is which VPNs still get past streaming checks on Peacock, Hulu or ITVX today, not which ones promise to on a sales page. The stakes are not small. Nielsen’s monthly Gauge report now puts streaming at close to half of all TV viewing time in the US, ahead of cable and broadcast combined, and reality franchises are a large part of what keeps viewers subscribed. When a show splits across two platforms and two countries, the fan who wants both versions is left choosing between waiting, paying twice, or reading recaps. The device matters more than most viewers expect. Reality TV is usually watched on the living-room screen, not a laptop, and many smart TVs have no way to run a VPN app at all. A streaming stick such as a Fire TV does, which is why the stick has quietly become the standard workaround for fans following a villa from abroad. Phones are the other half of the habit, since half the fun of a recoupling is reacting to it in a group chat while it airs. For more on what is happening inside the villa this season, OK! Magazine’s reality TV coverage tracks the couples, the recouplings and the inevitable fallout.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!