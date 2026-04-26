Love Island's Rob Rausch Teams Up With SkinnyDipped for Unforgettable Takeover at University of Texas at Austin

Reality TV charm met sweet indulgence deep in the heart of Texas this week, as Love Island’s Rob Rausch teamed up with snack brand SkinnyDipped for an unforgettable campus takeover at University of Texas at Austin on April 24.

Students were in for a surprise when the reality star rolled onto campus in full Western flair—sporting overalls and cruising in a fully branded SkinnyDipped pickup truck. The unexpected appearance quickly caused a buzz, with crowds gathering for selfies, snacks, and a chance to meet the fan-favorite personality in person.