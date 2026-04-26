Love Island's Rob Rausch Teams Up With SkinnyDipped for Unforgettable Takeover at University of Texas at Austin
April 26 2026, Published 1:30 a.m. ET
Reality TV charm met sweet indulgence deep in the heart of Texas this week, as Love Island’s Rob Rausch teamed up with snack brand SkinnyDipped for an unforgettable campus takeover at University of Texas at Austin on April 24.
Students were in for a surprise when the reality star rolled onto campus in full Western flair—sporting overalls and cruising in a fully branded SkinnyDipped pickup truck. The unexpected appearance quickly caused a buzz, with crowds gathering for selfies, snacks, and a chance to meet the fan-favorite personality in person.
The activation leaned into Austin’s signature vibe, featuring a Western-inspired setup complete with a vintage truck and a gleaming Airstream snack hub. Lines formed early in the morning, eventually wrapping around the block as students eagerly waited for their turn to grab goodies and snap photos with Rausch.
But the excitement didn’t stop at the pop-up. Rausch took the experience straight into campus social circles, making surprise visits to sorority houses including Kappa Alpha Theta, Chi Omega, and Kappa Kappa Gamma. There, he personally delivered an assortment of SkinnyDipped’s fan-favorite treats—think Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups—turning ordinary afternoons into star-studded snack breaks.
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Students didn’t just leave with sweets. Branded totes and trucker hats helped extend the moment, giving fans a stylish way to remember the surprise encounter long after the truck rolled away.
The Austin takeover follows SkinnyDipped’s buzzy Miami Music Week “Sunset Session” featuring model Brooks Nader, marking a clear shift toward celebrity-driven, culture-first marketing moments for the brand.
With its mix of star power, shareable moments, and better-for-you treats, SkinnyDipped’s latest activation proves that when it comes to winning over Gen Z, a little spontaneity—and a lot of chocolate—goes a long way.